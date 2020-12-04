Improvements ongoing at Pahrump VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Work crews are seen paving a portion of the parking lot at the VFW Post #10054 on Dec. 1. The post also plans to pave another portion of the existing parking lot as well as expand the amount of gravel parking area available.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Dec. 3, this shows the completed section of new paved parking at the VFW.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The bare dirt that surrounds the Swap Meet grounds at the VFW is to be transformed into a new gravel parking area.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 is located at 4651 Homestead Road in Pahrump.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 continues to improve its facility in Pahrump, with a recent paving project adding more space for motorcycles as well as handicap parking, according to post commander Marty Aguiar.

The paving project took place Tuesday, Dec. 1 with work crews out laying a brand new coat of asphalt to the small area near the front entrance and north of the post’s covered patio.

At the same time, work is being undertaken to expand the graveled parking available at the post as well.

“As you can tell as you roll past, we are also expanding our parking lot on the north side of the fence,” Aguiar detailed, referring to the span of land north of the building which wraps around the post’s weekly swap meet grounds. This area, once covered in poof dirt and weeds, has been cleared to make way for a gravel parking lot. Aguiar said type II was to be laid and compacted, remarking that in total, the new graveled area will provide an additional 1.75 acres worth of parking.

The post’s improvement projects are far from over, however, with the VFW planning for even more paving in the coming weeks. The next project will target the current gravel parking lot southwest of the building. “In the near future we will be soliciting bids to pave the south lot, to include stripping and add additional handicap parking. We have been busy and are doing this to assist our veterans,” Aguiar said.

The VFW is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to serving veterans and their communities. The organization’s mission is, “To foster camaraderie among United States veterans of overseas conflicts. To serve our veterans, the military and our communities. To advocate on behalf of all veterans,” as detailed on www.vfw.org

True to this mission, the local VFW post gives area veterans a place to go where they can enjoy the company of others with similar experiences and benefit from a sense of community. The members are constantly working to help others and support one another, with many programs and events at the post of which both members and the general public can partake.

One of its most notable and, in the days of COVID-19, most important, programs is the VFW Food Bank where local veterans can go if they are in need. The food bank is open Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and could always benefit from donations that will in turn help ensure local veterans do not go hungry.

The VFW Post #10054 also has a very active auxiliary. These men and women, all relatives of a veteran who served overseas in a location of foreign conflict, provide support to veterans and their families as well as a variety of scholarship programs and contests for local youth that help inspire and foster patriotism in the next generation.

Two such are the Illustrating America Art Contest for students in grades kindergarten through eight and the Young America Creative Patriotic Art Contest for students in grades nine through 12, both of which come with monetary awards for the winner and are currently open for entries.

The VFW Post #10054 is located at 4651 Homestead Road. To learn more about all of the programs and services provided by the local VFW visit its website at www.vfwpost10054.com or its Facebook page @VFWPost10054.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com