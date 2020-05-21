62°F
In Season: Getting to the heart of the Artichoke

By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 21, 2020 - 3:40 pm
 

I’ve been harvesting artichokes for a few weeks now in my garden. They’re one of the first vegetables that I look forward to harvesting in the spring. These edible flower buds are not only delicious but also provide a brilliant purple thistle-like bloom when left to flower.

Artichokes are thought to have originated in the Mediterranean. They thrive in hot, dry climates, making it a perfect choice for our region.

How to plant and grow artichokes:

In our region, artichoke is a perennial. Once planted, your artichoke will produce spring through summer and return after winter. I buy artichokes as a start from a nursery rather than starting them from seed. It takes at least two years before you begin to see a harvest from artichokes so buying them already started will allow you to have a harvest in the first year you plant them.

The drawback to buying starts is there is not a lot of variety available. Of the choices available from our local nurseries, the variety that has done the best for me is “Green Globe”.

Artichokes can be planted in late fall or early spring. I generally plant them in mid-to-late March. Choose a space where you can plant artichokes at least 4 feet apart. They grow very large can grow up to 5 feet wide and 6 feet tall.

Artichokes prefer well-drained soil. I have raised beds that are dedicated to perennials where I plant mine. They also prefer full sun but can tolerate afternoon shade.

To plant, dig your planting hole as deep as the pot the artichoke is already in and twice as wide in circumference. Amend the planting hole with a fertilizer. I use worm casings or compost before planting. After you transplant the artichoke, give it a good soaking and cover the soil with mulch.

Artichokes need to be watered deeply and frequently. In my garden they are on the same drip system as the rest of the vegetables I grow. The dripper is set to automatically turn on twice a day for 10 minutes when it is less than 90 degrees and three times a day for 10 minutes when it is over 90 degrees.

Artichokes are a heavy feeder. I give my artichoke plants a nice dose of compost tea every two weeks from spring through summer.Check your plants daily for signs of trouble and treat the issues as soon as you see them. One common problem I have noticed with artichokes in my garden is spider mites. The leaves will turn yellow and dry up and I will often see what appears to be a spider web spread across the leaves. I have also had issues with aphids on the artichoke leaves in early spring.

The remedy for both problems is simply giving the leaves a good blast with the hose. This may need to be repeated a several times over the course of a few days to get rid of the pests. Be sure you also spray the underside of the leaves where the aphids and spider mites like to hide. Ladybugs are a good solution as well and I find that I often see an onset of ladybugs before I notice the damages from the pests. You can also purchase ladybugs at local nurseries. Damaged leaves should be removed from the plant.

One way to help prevent pests in the first place is to trim off all the lower leaves that touch the ground. This will make it harder for pest to climb onto the plant from the soil. This will also help to prevent soil-borne diseases.

When to harvest your artichokes:

I typically see the first buds in my garden sometime in late April to early May. The center bud will form first. I prefer to harvest the bud when the bracts open just slightly.

To harvest, simply cut the stem just below the two leaves that the bud sits above. This part of the stem is also edible and nearly as tender as the cherished artichoke heart.

Side shoots will start to grow and within a few days you should start to see other buds forming. These side buds will likely be smaller than the main bud but are also generally more tender when cooking. You should continue to see production until late fall.

Overwintering artichokes:

After your final harvest of artichokes in the fall you will need to ready the plant for winter. To do this, cut the stem to the base at the ground and then cover with 4 to 6 inches of mulch.

If you have deciduous trees on your property you should have plenty of leaves to use at this point of the year.

Sometime after the third year your artichokes will need to be divided. You will notice that new shoots spring up around the base of the plant. These can be dug up and planted elsewhere.

Perennial vegetables like artichokes are a great investment for your garden. Once established, they will provide you with a yield for several years and are generally a low-maintenance crop. A few hours of work per year is all the time you will need to devote to them. This will free up some of your time to dedicate to the more demanding fruits of the summer season, like tomatoes.

Terri Meehan is the Founder of Southern Nevada Gardening Association a regional group. She is a garden mentor and local farmer in Pahrump. Send questions or comments to her at sonvgarden@gmail.com

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An egg race in Beatty on July 4, 2010 dur ...
Virus deadly to Beatty events
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Among the victims of COVID-19 are Beatty’s two biggest events of the year—the Fourth of July celebration in the park and Beatty Days in October.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times All sorts of people turned out for the latest Fight Fo ...
Judge denies recall group’s request for additional time
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Federal District Court Judge Richard Boulware on Friday, May 15 denied Fight for Nevada’s request to indefinitely extend the 90-day period mandated by state law to gather signatures to recall Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal Under existing law, federal regulators prohibit fina ...
Officials urge letting cannabis firms to access banking system
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a bipartisan coalition of 34 state and territorial attorneys general urging Congress to pass the federal Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would give legal marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The failure of the valves, and the need t ...
Replacing mains a challenge in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many Beatty residents have had to put up with a day or two without water in the last month or so as a crew from Four Point Engineering has worked on replacing alley water mains in parts of the town.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cesar and Mary Rose Strozzi in the pea patch at Strozzi Ranch.
Drive-by birthday for Beatty’s oldest living resident
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Enes Strozzi Wells, Beatty’s oldest living resident, was surprised with a drive-by celebration for her 99th birthday, Friday, May 15.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Participating Little Caesars have been asking customers to ...
Little Caesars doing its part to pay it forward
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Little Caesars in Pahrump has worked to deliver pizza to area first responders as part of a national effort to deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and and police and fire crews across the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nye County’s law enforcement officers and fire crews have been on overtime to serve the public during the public health crisis.

K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal Clark County election workers count mail-in ballots durin ...
Election protection program rolled out for primaries
Staff Report

The Let Nevadans Vote coalition is operating its statewide Election Protection Program during the primaries for the first time this year. Nevadans can call 866-OUR-VOTE to report voting issues.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget has been shuttered since mid-March under ...
Golden announces new safety protocols for its properties
Staff Report

Golden Entertainment, Inc. has announced its “Golden Commitment,” a comprehensive plan that outlines new health and safety protocols and procedures for the company’s hotels, casinos and taverns.