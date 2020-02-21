51°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
News

In Season: Successfully transplanting seedlings to the garden

By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Few things are as excruciating as excitedly watching seeds germinate and grow only to have them die upon transplanting the seedling to your garden.

Fortunately, by following a few easy steps, you can ensure a successful transplanting process.

Timing: Most warm season vegetables can be transplanted starting the first week in April. If you planted in mid to early February, your seedlings will be about two months old.

Hardening-off: Hardening-off is a gardening term for slowly acclimating your seedlings to their new environment. It is very important; do not skip hardening-off. This process can take one to two weeks. Avoid starting the process on a day with extreme or windy weather.

On the first day, set your seedlings outdoors in the area you will be growing them for just one to two hours. The best time of day to do this is in the morning. Each day, gradually lengthen the amount of time your seedlings are outside.

Keep an eye out for warmer, or cooler, than usual weather in case you need to bring them back in. Give your seedlings a good watering, and ensure that they stay moist each day.

Prepare your beds: If your beds are not already prepared for planting, then you should prepare them during the hardening-off process. You need to give the soil time to settle before transplanting your seedlings.

Start watering your beds on the same schedule that you will be using once your seedlings are planted out. This is also a good time to top off your beds with a mulch cover. Keep an eye out for weeds, and pull them when you see them.

Seedlings: Seedlings can be transplanted once they have their first set of true leaves. The true leaves are actually a second set of leaves that appear on the plant and are bigger and darker than the initial set of leaves (cotyledons). This will allow the seedling enough time to have formed at least 2 inches of roots.

If you are purchasing seedlings from a nursery, choose seedlings that have consistent leaf coloring throughout and do not appear to be long and lanky. Biggest is not always best when it comes to choosing seedlings. Plants with long skinny stems most likely did not receive enough light during their early stages of growth.

The big day: After your seedlings have become acclimated to the conditions outdoors, it is time to transplant them. It is best to do this on an overcast day or in the late afternoon. Give your garden beds and your seedlings a good watering before you get started.

Lay your seedling pots out in the areas you want to plant them. It is easier to adjust your plan while your seedlings are still in their pots. If you have more than one seedling per pot, choose the strongest one and snip the rest.

You may have more seedlings than you have room for, but do not be tempted to plant them with tighter spacing than is recommended. Extra seedlings can be planted in pots or given away to a lucky friend. It is good to have a few extras on hand should one of your seedlings not survive the transplanting process.

For each seedling, dig a hole about the same depth as the seedling’s pot, plus an additional 1 to 2 inches in circumference.

Place the pot into the planting hole to check the depth. At this point, I like to scoop a cup of worm casings into each planting hole before my plant. Worm casings are basically worm manure. You can make worm casings by feeding food scraps to worms in a worm bin, and there are several shops in Pahrump where you can buy them.

Lay your seed pot on its side, and gently ease your seedling out. The roots should be somewhat loose but able to hold the soil around them. If the roots are tight or wrapped around each other, gently loosen them with your fingers. Place your seedling into the planting hole, and backfill the surrounding soil around the stem. Do not bury your stem above the leaves.

Give your seedlings another good watering, and gently pack the soil down.

If you have mulch in your bed, leave a ring of at least 6 inches around your seedling.

Over the next several days, keep your seedlings watered to the point of moist but not soaking wet. You may also want to provide shade if the days become unseasonably warm. An old sheet hung on the west side of your transplants will work well for this.

Transplant shock: If despite your best efforts your newly transplanted seedlings begin to show signs of stress, do not panic. First, check the soil to be sure it is moist. Often the seedling just needs a drink. Provide the plant with morning sun and shade until it recovers. If leaves yellow or die, go ahead and cut them off. They no longer serve any purpose for your seedling.

By following the steps outlined in this column, I have no doubt that you will have success with transplanting seedlings to your garden and a bountiful harvest in just a few months time.

Terri Meehan is the Founder of Southern Nevada Gardening Association a regional group. She is a garden mentor and local farmer in Pahrump. Send questions or comments to her at sonvgarden@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Alienstock organizers announce dates for 2020 festival
By Mick Akers Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

After attracting thousands of extraterrestrial fans from around the world to a rural Nevada desert town, Alienstock organizers are preparing for a second go round.

Vern Hee/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This trap was set, intended for coyotes but inste ...
Dog owners beware, trapping season is here
By Vern Hee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Desert dwellers enjoy walking the many hiking trails in our valley that traverse our beautiful desert, and they may even enjoy walking the family dog. During the winter beware and keep Fido on a leash, for trappers are hunting for small game during this time of year and it can be dangerous for dogs to run free.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times On Saturday, Feb. 15 the Bob Ruud Community Center was slamm ...
Nye County Democrats turn out for early voting
By Robin Hebrock and Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

For the first time ever, the Nevada Democratic Party made the decision to expand its caucus process by including early voting this year and residents from all across the state turned out in droves to participate, with long lines reported at many of the early voting locations throughout the Silver State.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County School Superintendent Dale Norton is set to reti ...
Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton set to retire
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For more than 30 years, Dale Norton has been an integral part of the Nye County School District family, starting his career as a principal in Amargosa and eventually making his way up the ranks to become Superintendent, but his time with the Nye County School District is now nearing its end.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. Alex Vaisman was the Chief of Staff and Medical Directo ...
Desert View Hospital chief of staff dies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A well known and respected physician at Desert View Hospital has died.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Democratic Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer made a campaign ...
Presidential candidate Tom Steyer stumps in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Upward of 100 Pahrump residents converged upon the Pahrump Senior Center for a meet and greet with Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Golden Casino Group A special fundraising event for Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley is ...
Soroptimist Club fundraiser returns next weekend
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Described as a global volunteer organization providing women and girls access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, the Soroptimist organization is also active in the Pahrump Valley, helping women and girls succeed within the community.