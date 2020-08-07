80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

IN SEASON: The time is now to plan your fall and winter annual vegetable garden

By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
August 6, 2020 - 6:12 pm
 

It may seem too early to be thinking about our fall and winter garden while we are in the thick of brutal summer temperatures, but cooler weather is just around the corner. By starting seeds indoors now, you can give yourself a head start on the fall and winter garden season.

Fall may be the best time for vegetable gardening in the Southern Nevada desert. Vegetables that took a break during the extreme heat start to perk up and produce again. If we are lucky and have a mild winter, some of those vegetables can continue to produce until the first freeze. The first freeze for Pahrump usually takes place in mid- to late-November.

Temperatures in the fall are more consistent than in the spring when we can go from 100-degree days to 40-degree nights in just a few hours. Fall brings less wind than spring as well. The key to success in the fall garden is planting the right vegetables at the right time.

Vegetables for fall and winter

Cool-season vegetables include plants that we use for their roots, leaves and bulbs. Leafy plants include lettuces, Swiss chard, kale, collards and other greens.

Plants in the brassica family such as broccoli, cauliflower, kohlrabi, Brussels sprouts and cabbage are great options for a winter garden. They need only a light covering should a freeze set in and often have an improved flavor after surviving a freeze. Leafy greens and Brassicas can all be started indoors in mid-August and transplanted outdoors near mid-September.

Bulbs that we consume include onions, garlic and leeks. It is best to plant these directly into the garden in mid-September to early October rather than trying to start them indoors. Bulbs do not transplant well.

Root crops consist of carrots, beets, parsnips and radishes. I also grow potatoes in the fall and winter, though it can be hard to find seed potato at this time of year. I find organic potatoes from the grocery store to work well, especially the red skinned varieties. Like bulbs, it is best to direct seed root crops into the garden rather than transplanting them from mid-September to early October.

Herbs for a fall and winter garden include cilantro, parsley, dill, chamomile and chives. Some herbs from summer will carry over into fall but die back when a winter freeze comes; these include mint, oregano, thyme, lemon grass and lemon balm. They should emerge again in the spring when temperatures begin to warm.

Whether transplanting seedlings or direct seeding into the garden, be sure to give the plants afternoon shade as they get established. Cool season vegetables do not need as much sun as heat-loving summer crops, but they do need at least 6 hours of direct sun each day.

You should continue to water the garden several times a day through the summer. I have my garden set up with drip lines and a timer. The drip lines run three times a day for 10 minutes when the temperatures are over 90 degrees and twice a day for 10 minutes when the temperatures are between 70 and 90 degrees. Once temperatures drop below 70 degrees, I cut back on watering to three times a week for 20 minutes until winter.

Caring for established vegetables

If you’ve had a productive season, the vines will have taken over but might appear scraggly and unkempt by the end of summer. Despite their appearance, many vegetables will continue to produce with proper care.

Determinate tomato varieties will likely have completed their productive life and should be pulled and replaced with cool weather vegetables. New determinate tomato varieties can be transplanted into the garden in late August, though it is a risk should we succumb to an early freeze.

Indeterminate tomatoes can be cut back to about 12 inches of stem from the base of the ground if you find they are no longer producing as well as they were. Within a week or two, new growth will start to emerge. This is a good time to give the plants a heavy feeding.

Other plants such as peppers, squash and melons need minimum care. I remove dead leaves as I see them, as they do not contribute to the health of the plants.

Once temperatures drop below 95 degrees, you may begin to see more insect pressure than you did during the blazing heat of summer. Keep a close eye out for squash bugs and aphids. They thrive during the fall temperatures when the plants are at the peak of production.

Fall is a second chance to get a garden started if you missed the boat in spring. The ability to grow year-round is the reward we get for putting up with hot, dry summers. I hope you will make the most of it this year.

Terri Meehan is the Founder of Southern Nevada Gardening Association a regional group. She is a garden mentor and local farmer in Pahrump. Send questions or comments to her at sonvgarden@gmail.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak at a press briefing at the Capitol Mon ...
New COVID-19 cases number 649 in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Health Response reported Nevada logged 649 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 52,828.

Mike Dyzak
DPS appoints Dyzak State Fire Marshal Division chief
Staff Report

Nevada Department of Public Safety Director George Togliatti on July 27 appointed Mike Dzyak as chief of the Nevada DPS, State Fire Marshal Division. Dzyak previously served as lieutenant and as acting fire marshal following the retirement of former Chief Bart Chambers.

Getty The PUCN is coordinating a facilitated stakeholder process in conjunction with the Regula ...
PUCN releases second concept paper on rate-making
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) has issued a second concept paper in its rulemaking docket investigating alternative rate-making mechanisms for electric utilities, according to a press release.

Nevada Department of Transportation A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign similar to the one show ...
NDOT opens online public meeting on I-11
By Thomas Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation has opened an online public meeting on Interstate 11.

Juan Burgos, 21
Five arrested following shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Four Pahrump men were arrested following a shooting late last month.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Nye County Sheriff's Office recently received ...
Crisis prevention on NCSO’s radar
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Crisis Prevention Institute, provides specialized training for professionals who directly intervene in crisis situations.

 
Disgraced Nevada researcher behind Fauci COVID-19 conspiracy theory
By Max Michor Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Dr. Judy Mikovits, who made a splash online in May with an excerpt of her “Plandemic” documentary, is now making waves with a strange COVID-19 theory involving Dr. Anthony Fauci.

David Calvert/Nevada Independent The Assembly on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 during the fifth day of ...
Senate passes revised business liability protections
By Colton Lochhead and Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Senate on Wednesday passed an amended bill to give businesses protection from lawsuits over the coronavirus, after an amendment exempted school districts.

The current plan requires decisions to be based on a county’s risk level based on specific cr ...
State announced data-driven COVID-19 mitigation plans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Nevada Health Response team Monday unveiled a new long-term mitigation strategy for the state to help provide predictability and stability moving forward.