Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
February 9, 2021 - 8:40 pm
 
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation Center in Las Vegas.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

There have been 834,138 initial claims filed since the week ending March 14, 2020.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, totaled 80,891, a decrease of 36 claims from the previous week’s total of 80,927. Continued claims have seen little change over the past six weeks.

Nevada’s Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides up to 13 weeks of benefits to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits, saw 65,308 claims filed in the week, a decline of 3,820 claims from last week’s total of 69,128.

The passage of HR 133, Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, updated the number of available benefit weeks for the PEUC program. Originally 13 weeks, starting the week ending Jan. 2, claimants may be eligible for up to an additional 11 weeks of PEUC in certain circumstances.

Nevada’s State Extended Benefit program, which provides additional benefits to individuals who have exhausted both their regular and PEUC program benefits, saw 66,066 claims filed in the week, an increase of 6,285 claims from a week ago. New guidance from the Department of Labor might require DETR to change the sequence of applying and paying out SEB benefits.

The insured unemployment rate for the regular UI program, which is the ratio of regular continued claims in a week to the total number of jobs covered by the unemployment insurance system, was 6.1%, unchanged from the previous week’s rate. Including claimants in the benefit extension programs, the rate, more appropriately called the extended insured unemployment rate, was 16.0%. It should be noted that the calculation of the insured unemployment rate is different from that of the state’s total unemployment rate.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provides benefits for self-employed, 1099 contract workers and gig workers, saw 70,368 initial claims filed in the week ending Jan. 30, a decline of 41,294 claims, or 37.0%, from last week’s total of 111,662. Initial applications for the PUA program continue to be highly variable due to ongoing high levels of fraudulent applications. Through the week ending Jan. 30, there have been 1,032,652 PUA initial claims filed.

There were 118,708 PUA continued claims filed in the week ending Jan. 30, an increase of 22,619 claims, or 23.5%, from the previous week’s revised total of 96,089. This is the highest number of continued claims for the PUA program since early September. Following the passage of HR 133, additional weeks of benefits were made available to PUA claimants, which might explain the increase in continued claims.

Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional ...
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board
Staff Report

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility
Staff Report

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.