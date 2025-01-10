Injured hiker rescued from remote Wheeler Pass area

Rescuers treated the hiker’s injuries on-site and he is expected to fully recover.

KSNV Local fire crews assisted Clark County crews in the rescue of a man injured after falling during a hike in Wallace Canyon in the area of Wheeler Pass last month.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services were tasked with assisting Clark County Fire and Rescue crews for an injured hiker in a remote area of Wheeler Pass late last month.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that local crews were dispatched to Wallace Canyon off of Wheeler Pass Road, for the rescue assignment just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 28.

“Due to the location, this was considered a mutual aid assignment, however, as the closest resource, we took the lead on it,” Lewis said. “We found a hiker had fallen and was stranded on top of a peak, approximately 20 to 25 feet down from the peak, and had sustained injuries that required an extraction.”

Lewis also noted that due to the location of the hiker, it would have taken too long to hike up, as the incident occurred toward the end of the day, as daylight was dwindling.

Additionally, reports indicate that the rescuers treated the hiker’s injuries on-site in Wallace Canyon.

“Through emergency management, we acquired a Metro helicopter with a hoist system, and that patient was subsequently hoisted down to safety and transported to Pahrump Fire Station 1 by helicopter, where care was transferred to an EMS crew, who transported the patient to a local hospital.”

The rescue was the eighth such incident since Thanksgiving, according to officials.

The unidentified hiker is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

