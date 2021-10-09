62°F
Inmate facing DUI charges in a Nye County crash that killed 3 in March recaptured

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2021 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated October 13, 2021 - 8:24 am
A nearly 36-hour manhunt for Tyler Kennedy, facing DUI and reckless driving charges in a Nye County crash that killed three in March, came to an end on Sunday night after turning himself into authorities.

After cutting off his ankle monitor and escaping into the mountains from Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center on midday Saturday, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office said Kennedy turned himself in Sunday night, “seeking refuge from the weather.” “NCSO personnel assisted by LVMPD and NHP surrounded the camp where Kennedy was,” NCSO said, “Kennedy was taken into custody without incident.”

Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly thanked all the agencies involved in working to located Kennedy, which included the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and NCSO personnel.

Kennedy was at the Westcare Harris Springs Ranch Rehabilitation Center facility in Clark County for a court-authorized visit on Saturday.

NCSO said that early Saturday afternoon, NCSO detention staff observed Kennedy appearing to intentionally go outside the authorized boundary of his ankle monitor that he had on while at the facility.

The detention staff responded to the Clark County facility to retake Kennedy.

“As NCSO Detention staff arrived Kennedy, absconded from the facility, cut off the ankle monitor, and fled into the mountains,” NCSO said.

NCSO and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department resources began a search of the area for Kennedy, NCSO said on Facebook on Saturday. Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly had issued a retake warrant for Kennedy’s arrest after his escape.

Kennedy is facing DUI charges in a Nye County crash just north of Beatty in March that killed three and seriously injured two others. NHP said Kennedy was driving a Ford F-150 truck that crashed into a Toyota Highlander just outside Beatty. Two adults and a child died at the scene: Lauren Starcevich, 38; Michael Durmeier, 39; and Durmeier’s 12-year-old daughter, Georgia Durmeier.

Kennedy will also face charges of escape and malicious destruction of property in Clark County, NCSO said in its release.

