Investigation leads to lewdness arrest

A man was arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a minor, according to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cody Smith, 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15 year-old juvenile, who was reportedly babysitting for Smith and his wife on the night of June 26th, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office.

“Detectives received a report of a statutory sexual seduction on Sunday June 28th, where the investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Cody Smith, age 33, of Round Mountain, allegedly had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old juvenile, who was reportedly babysitting for Smith and his wife on the night of June 26th,” the release stated. “Smith initially stated that he did not remember much because he had been drinking, but as he pieced the story together, he concluded that he did have sexual intercourse with the juvenile.”

Smith was subsequently arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child and statutory sexual seduction and was booked into the Nye County Detention Center.

