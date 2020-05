IRS announces application period for new LITC grants

The Internal Revenue Service today announced that the application period for Low Income Taxpayer Clinic grants for calendar year 2021 will run from April 30 to June 16, 2020.

Thinkstock The mission of LITCs is to ensure the fairness and integrity of the tax system for taxpayers who are low income or speak English as a second language by providing pro bono representation on their behalf in tax disputes with the IRS, educating them about their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers and identifying and advocating on issues that affect them.

The LITC Program is a federal grant program administered by the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate at the IRS, which is led by national taxpayer advocate Erin M. Collins. The IRS awards matching grants of up to $100,000 per year to qualifying organizations to develop, expand or maintain an LITC. An LITC must provide services for free or for no more than a nominal fee.

The IRS welcomes all applications and will ensure that each application receives due consideration. The IRS is committed to achieving maximum access to representation for low-income taxpayers under the terms of the LITC Program.

In awarding LITC grants for calendar year 2021, the IRS will toward specific goals, such as ensuring every state plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico has at least one clinic, expanding coverage to counties in high-need areas that are currently not being served by an LITC and ensuring that grant recipients demonstrate they are serving geographic areas that have sizable populations eligible for and requiring LITC services.

LITC grants are funded by federal appropriations. The clinics, their employees and their volunteers operate independently from the IRS. Examples of qualifying organizations include clinical programs at accredited law, business or accounting schools whose students represent low-income taxpayers in disputes with the IRS and organizations exempt from tax whose employees and volunteers represent or refer for representation low-income taxpayers in disputes with the IRS.

The IRS is authorized to award a multiyear grant not to exceed three years. For an organization not currently receiving a grant for 2020, an organization that received a single-year grant for 2020, or an organization whose multiyear grant ends in 2020, the organization must submit a full grant application electronically. For an organization currently receiving a grant for 2020 that is requesting funding for the second or third year of a multiyear grant, the organization must submit a request for continued funding electronically.

All organizations must use the funding number of TREAS-GRANTS-052021-001. Applications and requests for continued funding must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time June 16.

The complete program requirements and application instructions can be found in Publication 3319 (PDF). The LITC Program Office will conduct a teleconference training session on the 2021 full grant application process and requirements from 10-11:30 a.m. May 12. Teleconference dial-in information and presentation materials will be posted May 11. No registration is necessary.

Questions about the LITC Program or grant application process can sent by email to LITCProgramOffice@irs.gov.