IRS announces application period for new LITC grants

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
May 5, 2020 - 9:27 pm
 

The Internal Revenue Service today announced that the application period for Low Income Taxpayer Clinic grants for calendar year 2021 will run from April 30 to June 16, 2020.

The LITC Program is a federal grant program administered by the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate at the IRS, which is led by national taxpayer advocate Erin M. Collins. The IRS awards matching grants of up to $100,000 per year to qualifying organizations to develop, expand or maintain an LITC. An LITC must provide services for free or for no more than a nominal fee.

The IRS welcomes all applications and will ensure that each application receives due consideration. The IRS is committed to achieving maximum access to representation for low-income taxpayers under the terms of the LITC Program.

In awarding LITC grants for calendar year 2021, the IRS will toward specific goals, such as ensuring every state plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico has at least one clinic, expanding coverage to counties in high-need areas that are currently not being served by an LITC and ensuring that grant recipients demonstrate they are serving geographic areas that have sizable populations eligible for and requiring LITC services.

The mission of LITCs is to ensure the fairness and integrity of the tax system for taxpayers who are low income or speak English as a second language by providing pro bono representation on their behalf in tax disputes with the IRS, educating them about their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers and identifying and advocating on issues that affect them.

LITC grants are funded by federal appropriations. The clinics, their employees and their volunteers operate independently from the IRS. Examples of qualifying organizations include clinical programs at accredited law, business or accounting schools whose students represent low-income taxpayers in disputes with the IRS and organizations exempt from tax whose employees and volunteers represent or refer for representation low-income taxpayers in disputes with the IRS.

The IRS is authorized to award a multiyear grant not to exceed three years. For an organization not currently receiving a grant for 2020, an organization that received a single-year grant for 2020, or an organization whose multiyear grant ends in 2020, the organization must submit a full grant application electronically. For an organization currently receiving a grant for 2020 that is requesting funding for the second or third year of a multiyear grant, the organization must submit a request for continued funding electronically.

All organizations must use the funding number of TREAS-GRANTS-052021-001. Applications and requests for continued funding must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time June 16.

The complete program requirements and application instructions can be found in Publication 3319 (PDF). The LITC Program Office will conduct a teleconference training session on the 2021 full grant application process and requirements from 10-11:30 a.m. May 12. Teleconference dial-in information and presentation materials will be posted May 11. No registration is necessary.

Questions about the LITC Program or grant application process can sent by email to LITCProgramOffice@irs.gov.

Getty Images The number of patrons at table games should be based on the type of game to ensure ...
Reopening gaming facilities subject of Thursday meeting
Staff Report

The Nevada Gaming Commission will meet virtually Thursday to discuss how to resume gaming operations that were shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Health and safety policies for the resumption of gaming operations will be considered for possible action at this meeting.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times A local protester on his Harley showed his support fo ...
Reopen Nevada rally held in Pahrump, another scheduled for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As of May 1, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has relaxed some of his emergency COVID-19 restrictions, allowing certain businesses to reopen. However, the “Stay at Home” order has not been lifted and many other “nonessential” businesses are still unable to resume their normal operations, a fact which leaves a bad taste in the mouths of those pushing the effort to recall the governor and remove him from office.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Overview of Nye County’s 2020 Primary Election
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Primary Election is officially underway, with mail-in ballots making their way to homes all across Nye County and Nevada.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 2 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $25 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This is the fourth week of sessions, with Wednesday’s to ...
Extension offers webinar, online town hall for small businesses
Staff Report

Besides needing funds available for small businesses during the COVID-19 crisis, small business owners need additional support and guidance, as well as opportunities to talk with other small business owners. University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering virtual question-and-answer “Coping With COVID-19 Town Halls” for small businesses every Wednesday and webinars on specific topics for small businesses every Friday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility co ...
GridLiance announces executive promotions
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

GridLiance, an independent electric transmission utility company, has announced several executive promotions, naming Justin Campbell executive vice president and chief development officer, Alison Zimlich executive vice president and chief financial officer, Michael Landgraf vice president for corporate development and president of GridLiance West and Joe Loner vice president for finance and treasurer.

Getty Images The NSHE noted that a nationwide trend of disrupting or even hijacking these meet ...
NSHE offers security tips for virtual collaborations
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada System of Higher Education has released a list of virtual collaboration tools security tips, hoping that people who are using virtual collaboration tools such as Zoom, Teams and GoToMeeting to share video, audio and screen content will protect themselves.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file Walmart implements new policies to mitigate the spread ...
Walmart accelerates rollout of new Express Delivery service
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Walmart on Thursday announced Express Delivery, a new service that delivers more items from the store than ever before to customers’ doors in less than two hours.

Getty Images Each chapter donated $50,000 to help secure and provide additional personal prote ...
Nevada auto dealerships make donations for health workers
Staff Report

In an effort to help support the state’s healthcare workers and first responders, the Nevada Franchised Auto Dealers Association and its southern chapter, Southern Nevada Franchised New Car &Truck Dealer Association, have donated a combined $100,000 to the state’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund.