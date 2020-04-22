IRS’ Free File experiences large increase in users

The Internal Revenue Service reported a record increase in the use of its Free File products in mid-April for entering and filing federal income taxes.

Getty Images The Internal Revenue Service has seen a major spike in its Free File program.

The Internal Revenue Service reported a record increase in the use of its Free File products in mid-April for entering and filing federal income taxes.

The IRS reported that it received 2.9 million tax returns through the Free File program since January—a 28% spike compared to the previous year. The IRS stated in a release that 2.3 million returns were received during the same time last year.

“The IRS worked with the Free File Alliance to make improvements to the program this year, and this record increase is an encouraging sign,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in the IRS’ release. “We will work to continue improving this program. With the tax deadline extended to July 15, we remind eligible taxpayers who haven’t filed to look into the Free File options. Free File online products offer free federal tax return preparation, free electronic filing and free direct deposit of refunds to help get your money faster.”

Free File is available through July 15, the new tax deadline. And two Free File products are available in Spanish.