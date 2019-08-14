IRS launches new tax withholding estimator

The Internal Revenue Service recently launched the new “Tax Withholding Estimator,” an expanded, mobile-friendly online tool designed to make it easier for everyone to have the right amount of tax withheld during the year.

Thinkstock A sign on the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, D.C.

The new Tax Withholding Estimator offers workers, as well as retirees, self-employed individuals and other taxpayers, a step-by-step tool for effectively tailoring the amount of income tax they have withheld from wages and pension payments,.

Features include:

■ Plain language throughout the tool to improve comprehension.

■ The ability to more effectively target at the time of filing either a tax due amount close to zero or a refund amount.

■ A new progress tracker to help users see how much more information they need to input.

■ The ability to move back and forth through the steps, correct previous entries and skip questions that don’t apply.

■ Enhanced tips and links to help the user quickly determine if they qualify for various tax credits and deductions.

■ Self-employment tax for a user who has self-employment income in addition to wages or pensions.

■ Automatic calculation of the taxable portion of any Social Security benefits.

■ A mobile-friendly design.

