IRS seeks grant applications for Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program

The Internal Revenue Service is now accepting applications for the Tax Counseling for the Elderly grant program.

Interested applicants can find the program application package on Grants.gov.

All applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by Friday, May 31.

An electronic version of the grant application package can be found on IRS.gov

The Tax Counseling for the Elderly grant program was established in 1978 to provide tax counseling and return preparation to people who are 60 or older.

Volunteers who provide free federal income tax help to seniors nationwide receive free training and technical assistance.

The grant funds provided by the IRS are used by organizations to reimburse volunteers for transportation, meals and other out-of-pocket expenses incurred by them in providing tax counseling assistance at locations convenient to taxpayers.

Visit the Tax Counseling for the Elderly and the Applying for a Tax Counseling for the Elderly grant pages on IRS.gov for more details.

The IRS made the announcement earlier this month.