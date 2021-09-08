81°F
News

‘Joining Forces’ campaign underway until Sept. 13

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 8, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol and the Nye County Sheriff's Office are joining forces to focus on impaired motorists along Silver State roadways through Sept. 13.

Area residents can expect to see an increase in traffic enforcement as the Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to look for motorists who choose to drive under the influence along Silver State roadways.

The beefed-up enforcement began on Sept. 3, and will continue through Sept. 13, according to an NHP news release.

“Each year, motorists across Nevada are killed or injured because someone selfishly made the poor decision to drive impaired,” according to the release. “Impaired driving doesn’t mean just alcohol; it is anything that affects your ability to safely operate a motor vehicle.”

The release went on to state that whether it’s a designated driver or public transportation, everyone should make sure they have a plan in place to avoid any chance of making a poor decision that could lead to unnecessary tragedy.

“This Joining Forces Campaign reflects the unwavering mission of the Nevada Highway Patrol and its dedication to keeping the public safe by finding, investigating, and apprehending persons driving while impaired on Nevada’s highways,” according to the release. “The Nevada Highway Patrol remains dedicated to bringing the number of fatalities on our roadways to zero through promoting safe pedestrian and motorist behavior. Whether you are in a vehicle or on foot, stay alert and safely share the road.”

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by Joining Forces, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program funded by the Office of Traffic Safety, which is aimed at reducing crashes through statewide enforcement of traffic safety laws.

Additional information about safe driving and Nevada’s ‘Zero Fatalities’ initiative is available on the state’s website at www.zerofatality nv.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

