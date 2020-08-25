102°F
News

Justice Department sends out warning

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 25, 2020 - 3:49 pm
 

The United States Department of Justice is warning Americans about inaccurate information on the use of face masks, while referencing the Americans with Disabilities Act.

As stated in a Department of Justice official news release, Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division Eric Dreiband stated that that cards and other documents bearing the Department of Justice seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are fraudulent.

“Inaccurate flyers or other postings have been circulating on the web and via social media channels regarding the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release noted. “Many of these notices included use of the Department of Justice seal and ADA phone number. As the Department has stated in a previous alert, the Department did not issue and does not endorse them in any way. The public should not rely on the information contained in these postings.”

The release went on to state that the ADA does not provide a blanket exemption to people with disabilities from complying with legitimate safety requirements necessary for safe operations.

The public can visit the website ADA.gov, or call the ADA Information Line at 800-514-0301 (voice), or 800-514-0383 (TTY), for more information.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

