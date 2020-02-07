72°F
K-7 owners now offer family matinees

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 7, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

After its Dec. 13, 2019 grand opening, the owners of Pahrump’s Pizza and Theater Night at K-7 Bed and Breakfast have broadened their business to include a new afternoon family matinee show, beginning on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Proprietors Raja and Patty Gangadharan said the show is the Disney feature film “Togo,” where the protagonist, Leonhard Seppala and his lead sled dog, trek across the Alaskan tundra for an adventure that tests the strength, courage and determination of both.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with the show beginning at 3 p.m.

“For $8, kids get two slices of pizza and one soda,” Patty Gangadharan said. “The kids need to be accompanied by their parents and are required to stay with their children. For $15, the parents can also get two slices of pizza, with two beers, or two wines.”

On both Friday and Saturday evening, Gangadharan said those at least 21 years of age can enjoy screenings of two motion pictures.

“On Friday night, we will be showing the movie “Horse Girl” at 6 p.m., and on Saturday evening we will be showing “Honey Boy”, beginning at 6 p.m.,” she said. “Doors open at 5 p.m., and we can accommodate up to 30 people. Tickets are $15 and the customers get a choice. They can get two pizza slices, and two drinks, whether it’s beer or wine, a cocktail, or soda.”

Additionally, since premiering the Pizza and Theater Night at K-7, Gangadharan said business has been kind of mixed at present.

“We’ve had two really good nights, and on other nights, sometimes no one comes, so it has not really taken off yet,” she said. “These are relatively new films. We don’t get the newly released films because we are not able to, but these are pretty recent films, so there is really no problem with licensing. Our bed and breakfast is doing quite well and we get a really good clientele. The majority of our guests are Europeans, but we also get our Front Sight guests and people from the raceway as well.”

K-7 Bed and Breakfast is located at 6050 Thousandaire Blvd.

For additional information call 775-513-6227.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

This is a developing story, watch for updates

