Kayaking no longer possible on Death Valley’s temporary lake

Lake Manly, atop a salt flat, was formed after a deluge of rain over the past six months flooded the national park in California.

View of 'Lake Manly' from Dantes View on Monday, March 4, 2024. Winds had stopped, and the lake moved back to its original location. However, now it is brown because of suspended mud. (John Hallett/NPS)

Parts of the dry salt flat at Badwater Basin have re-emerged after being at the bottom of the newly shifted Lake Manly, which is no longer deep enough to kayak. (National Park Service)

Visitors see what's left of Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on March 2, 2024. (National Park Service)

Ashley Lee, left, president of the Amargosa Conservancy, and Patrick Donnelly, director of the Great Basin Center for Biological Diversity, kayak on the temporary Lake Manly at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park on Feb. 21, 2024. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The oppressive winds this past week also were felt throughout the region, stifling the limited opportunity to kayak on the ephemeral lake at Death Valley National Park, rangers announced Monday.

Lake Manly, a temporary lake atop a salt flat that formed after rains from California’s atmospheric rivers and Tropical Storm Hilary, has only been accessible to the public and deep enough to kayak for just short of two weeks.

Before now, the lake was visible in 2005 for about a week. But kayaking in North America’s driest place, about 130 miles west of Las Vegas, was a short-lived anomaly that attracted visitors from across the country.

Winds caused the salty water to move 2 miles north and spread out, making it less deep, rangers said.

“It was amazing to see an entire lake migrate!” Superintendent Mike Reynolds said in a news release. “But now the water is drying up, leaving wide mudflats. People were walking a long way, sometimes dragging their boats. This leaves footprints and drag marks that will likely be visible for years. This left us with no choice but to curtail boating on historic Lake Manly at this time.”

Gusts up to 21 mph were recorded at Furnace Creek Visitor Center, the nearest monitoring station, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office.

They stayed between 16 and 21 mph during the period that the lake shifted, the center said.

The winds could have reached up to 40 mph closer to Badwater Basin, where the lake once was full, the National Park Service said.

At Lake Manly’s height, it was 6 miles long, 3 miles wide and 1 foot deep.

While it was full, it was possible to launch a kayak 10 feet from the road in certain spots.

Boating is no longer allowed because the damage boats might leave on the muddy floor would stick around until the next time the lake fills up, rangers said.

“Visitors for the next few years would prefer to see the natural polygon designs in the salt, rather than hard-crusted footprints and deep boat drag marks,” Reynolds said.

Contact Alan at ahalaly@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlanHalaly on X.