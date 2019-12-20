52°F
Kellogg Park electrical installation underway

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 20, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Kellogg Park has long been a dream of south-side residents of the Pahrump Valley and it is one which finally appears to be coming true after more than a decade of waiting.

The initial grading and clearing of Kellogg Park’s phase one acreage is now complete and the project has moved onto electrical and lighting installation. Additionally, the Nye County Commission has officially secured the land’s future as a park with the approval of a non-revocable deed restriction that bars the property from ever being used for any purpose other than outdoor recreation.

The ground earmarked for Kellogg Park consists of two 40-acre parcels located at Squaw Valley Road and Bridger Street, with phase one set to develop 18 of the total 80 acres available. Phase one is planned to include a formal walking path that will wind through the native vegetation, three separate dog parks specific to different sized canines, a large grassy area and of course, restrooms and parking.

The project has been kicked around for more than ten years but in May of this year, real forward movement was seen with a groundbreaking ceremony held and Wulfenstein Construction Company starting work on its grubbing, grading and clearing shortly thereafter. This portion of the project came with a $549,000 price tag and included flattening the ground, clearing vegetation and cutting in all of the contours and elevations necessary for the various elements that will be included.

Following this, the county went out to bid for the next portion of the park development, the electrical and lighting installation.

Industrial Light and Power was the only bidder that had submitted for the electrical contract and there was some question as to whether the project should be re-bid.

County staff had noted a recommendation for just such action “due to a lack of competition,” but it was later detailed during the Nov. 19 commission meeting that staff believed it should be re-bid because of the fact that the sole bid that was submitted had come in at a higher cost than had been anticipated, a total of $408,150.

However, after some discussion regarding the fairness of re-bidding due to the fact that the bidder’s bid package had already been opened and the cost figures delineated publicly, the commission decided not to re-bid and instead voted 4-1 to award the contract to Industrial Light and Power. Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland was the sole voice against the action.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly told the Pahrump Valley Times that Industrial Light and Power would begin marking out lines and moving equipment to the land on Dec. 9 and the project contract calls for the electrical work to be “substantially completed” within 90 calendar days.

Also on the Kellogg Park front, the Nye County Commission voted unanimously at its Dec. 17 meeting to approve a deed with a restriction stating that Kellogg Park will remain an outdoor recreation area.

This action was necessary because of the acceptance of a $211,519 grant from the State of Nevada Land and Water Conservation Fund, which required the deed restriction.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

