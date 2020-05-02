Kinross partners with Nye coalition and Nevada outreach

Kinross, the operator of Round Mountain’s gold mine has partnered with Nevada Outreach Training Organization and NyE Communities Coalition to provide Nye County communities for relief during COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinross, the operator of Round Mountain’s gold mine has partnered with Nevada Outreach Training Organization and NyE Communities Coalition to provide Nye County communities for relief during COVID-19 pandemic.

Kinross Round Mountain, NOTO, and NyECC recognize that families and community members are facing increased challenges related to unemployment, food security, child care, health care access and more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release.

To help alleviate some of these burdens, Kinross Round Mountain has donated $35,000 in relief funds to be administered by Nevada outreach and NyE Coalition.

“These funds will be instrumental in helping us to support local families during these challenging times,” Kathie McKenna, executive director of Nevada Outreach Training Organization, said in a press release. “This partnership between our three organizations will ensure that the support reaches areas of most need. NOTO looks forward to working closely with Kinross and NyECC to support our communities.”

“Kinross is a trusted partner in our community, and through their active engagement, they know that NyECC and NOTO have the systems and outreach in place to deliver this critical assistance,” Stacy Smith, CEO of NyE Communities Coalition said in a press release. “NyECC will direct these funds toward areas of great need including food security and mental and emotional support.”

“Putting people first is one of our core values at Kinross,” Vice President and General Manager of Kinross Round Mountain Neil Jensen said. “As a way of living this value, we actively sought out avenues to lessen the burden on our communities and provide relief to those in greatest need during this difficult time. NyECC and NOTO will be excellent partners as we all work toward this common goal.”

Community members in need of assistance can contact NyE Communities Coalition and Nevada Outreach Training Organization by phone or email:

NyE Communities Coalition Community Health Worker Help Line: 775-272-9700, ext. 200 or chw@nyecc.org

Nevada Outreach Training Organization: Nicole McComas 775-751-1118, ext. 109 or nmccomas@nevadaoutreach.org

In a separate press release, Kinross announced that it donated $100,000 to Southwest Central Regional Economic Development Authority’s Simplified Small Business Revolving Loan Fund in support of small businesses affected by COVID-19.

The loan is intended for businesses in Northern Nye, Esmeralda and Southern Lander counties that have been affected by the pandemic.

According to the press release, these communities have been identified as they fall within Round Mountain’s primary benefit footprint area.

The loans will be available to small businesses affected by COVID-19 in amounts of $1,000 to $5,000, according to the press release.

The funds must be used for essential business expenses such as rent, utilities, and employee expenses.

While this program is loan-based, there is the potential for loans to become grants, the release said.

Any loan payback funds will be allocated toward future programs and/or projects that will provide lasting benefit for the surrounding communities. Further details and the loan application can be found at SWCREDA.com.