News

Las Vegas, Reno show modest gains in jobs

Staff Report
December 1, 2020 - 5:22 pm
 
A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) When compared to October 2019, jobs are still down by 117,200 (-8.2%) for a current total of 1,305,300.

Nevada added back 3,600 jobs since September, according to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s October 2020 economic report.

When compared to October 2019, jobs are still down by 117,200 (-8.2%) for a current total of 1,305,300. Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 12% in October 2020 compared to 3.7% in October 2019. Area total estimates are seasonally adjusted to account for regularly seen economic trends, but estimates discussing sector employment and sub-state unemployment rates are not adjusted for seasonality.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Statistical Area increased by 8,100 jobs (0.9%) since September, with the leisure and hospitality sector growing the most by 6,300 jobs (2.8%). Compared to October 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 111,600 jobs (-10.7%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 60,200 jobs (-20.5%) despite the over-the-month gains. The unemployment rate for the area was 13.8% and is still the highest in the state.

The Reno MSA had an increase of 200 jobs (0.1%) since September with the professional and business services sector growing the most by 1,400 jobs (4.5%). Compared to October 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 15,000 jobs (-6.0%) with leisure and hospitality sector down the most by 6,200 jobs (-15.9%). The unemployment rate in Reno is 6.3% compared to 2.8 percent last year.

The Carson City MSA experienced a decrease of 300 jobs (-1.0%) since September with the trade, transportation, and utilities sector growing the most by 100 jobs (2.5%). Compared to October 2019, total employment saw a decrease of 1,200 jobs (-3.9%) with professional and business services sector down the most by 200 jobs (-9.1%). The Carson MSA had an unemployment rate of 6.6% in October 2020.

“As has been the case for the duration of the COVID recession, the Las Vegas area continues to see the most significant impacts in terms of both employment and unemployment,” DETR chief economist David Schmidt said. “Statewide, employment was mixed with the Las Vegas MSA up, the Reno MSA flat and the Carson City MSA down over the month.

“Nevada, at 12%, has the second highest unemployment rate in the nation behind Hawaii. The rate of unemployment in the Las Vegas MSA, 13.8%, is more than double that in Reno and Carson City, 6.3 and 6.6%, respectively. Although the labor market continues to improve, Nevada remains one of the states most impacted by the COVID pandemic. Our economic outlook depends on our response to COVID-19 including treatments, policy responses and public compliance with measures to slow the spread of the disease.”

THE LATEST
Brian Adair
Robbery suspect located, arrested
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located and arrested a local man who allegedly pilfered merchandise from a local business.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Holding a Thanksgiving dinner package, D&J Electrical Servic ...
DJ Electrical Services provides holiday cheer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to a local family-owned business, approximately 20 families enjoyed a full Thanksgiving dinner.

Getty Images The 500-megawatt Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is planned near the border of ...
A new solar project is proposed for Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project is a 500-megawatt alternating-current photovoltaic solar electric generation facility that is proposed by Candela Renewables. The project would be located on approximately 3,400 acres of public land in Nye County on the border with Clark County southeast of Pahrump, according to a filing with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times/file
Compliance rate over 90% in Northern and Southern Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Compliance rates with the state’s health mandates, on follow-up visits, edged lower during Thanksgiving week in Southern Nevada, though rates have remained over 90% since the Division of Industrial Relations Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration began conducting on-site visits.

Getty Images According to a recent national survey by Deloitte, 57% of consumers felt anxious a ...
Nevada retailers adjust to different holiday season
Staff Report

The holiday shopping season in Nevada has been tempered by a double-digit unemployment rate, ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and uncertainty about the state’s short-term economic outlook. Given the economic environment and ongoing public health restrictions, the Retail Association of Nevada projects holiday consumer sales at brick-and-mortar locations to decline between 3% and 8% compared to last year, with online sales expected to help fill in the gap.

Photo courtesy of Nye County Search and Rescue Members of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue ...
Annual KNYE FM food drive deemed a ‘success’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the efforts of KNYE 95.1 FM station owner Karen Jackson, this month’s annual food drive exceeded her expectations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Angelica Pulido-Hull, Wells Fargo Southern Nevada Branch B ...
Adapting to change: Two considerations for Southern Nevada Hispanic business owners
By Angelica Pulido-Hull Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

While The COVID-19 pandemic has created many difficulties for small business owners in Southern Nevada, the Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index survey in June revealed that 76% Hispanic business owners view the future as brighter than one might think even despite these difficulties. Sixty-three percent said their financial situation over that same time frame would be somewhat or very good, and 74% said that would apply 12 months from now. Yet recent estimates have said that almost 100,000 small businesses have closed since the pandemic began. In addition, the index indicates that a number of challenges are affecting diverse-owned businesses disproportionately.

Sisolak certifies state’s electors for Biden, Harris
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Wednesday, Nov. 25 signed the certificate of ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, as required by federal law.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Since 1955, Nevada has received 18 presidential disaster d ...
Disaster-filled year left Red Cross needing help
Staff Report

Facing a relentless disaster season, families in the U.S. have spent more nights in emergency lodging in 2020 than in any other year over the past decade.