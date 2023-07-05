84°F
Last call for ‘downwinders’ to file claims for Nevada nuclear test exposure

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2023 - 8:49 am
 
Jeanne Sharp Howerton's published book and her diary are photographed at the National Atomic Te ...
Jeanne Sharp Howerton's published book and her diary are photographed at the National Atomic Testing Museum on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. Howerton grew up on a cattle ranch in Nye County in the 50s and lived downwind of nuclear test sites in Nye County. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
About 270 people protesting a nuclear test planned for February 5th at the main entrance to the ...
About 270 people protesting a nuclear test planned for February 5th at the main entrance to the Nevada Test Site on Jan. 27, 1987. The American Peace Test group sponsored the protest. In all, 72 people were arrested on charges of public nuisance and trespassing but most were arrested for public nuisance when they tried to block the test site entrance by standing or kneeling in the way of oncoming cars. The protestors carried an extra sense of urgency because the Soviet Union warned that it will lift its unilateral moratorium on nuclear testing after the first United States underground nuclear test of 1987. This image is of protestors along the side of the road with some of them kneeling in front of an oncoming bus of test site workers. There are also police officers from Nye County and the Nevada Highway Patrol on site as well as Wackenhut security guards from the test site. Location is the entrance to the Nevada Test Site in Mercury, Nevada. (Rene Germanier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Longtime Southern Nevada residents still have time to learn whether they fully qualify for benefits offered by the Nevada Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program.

The program offers medical outreach and education to those affected by nuclear weapons testing in the Nevada desert.

According to the agency, the United States conducted nearly 200 above-ground nuclear weapons tests from 1945 to 1962.

Nevada “downwinders” — or those affected by U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing from 1951 to 1962 — can attend an information session presented by the agency on Saturday, July 8 to see if they are eligible for compensation.

Downwinders could see changes to the Nevada Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which was enacted in 1990 and provides one-time cash benefits to certain individuals who participated in the weapons testing program.

Compensation claims are scheduled to expire for those individuals on July 10.

Currently, downwind counties include Nye, White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, and northeast portions of Clark County. A proposed bill would extend the claim area to all of Clark County.

Stake your claim

Downwinders or their surviving family members can file a claim for $50,000 if they were diagnosed with certain cancers.

Thanks to a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is currently the only institution to offer no-cost medical screenings to Nevada residents who were exposed to radiation from the nuclear testing.

There is free assistance available for those who wish to file compensation claims.

The NRESEP Downwinders information session is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library in conference rooms A and B.

To schedule a medical screening, contact the Nevada RESEP at 702-992-6887 or email nevadaresep@medicine.unlv.edu.

