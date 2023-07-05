Last call for ‘downwinders’ to file claims for Nevada nuclear test exposure
Longtime Southern Nevada residents still have time to learn whether they fully qualify for benefits offered by the Nevada Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program.
The program offers medical outreach and education to those affected by nuclear weapons testing in the Nevada desert.
According to the agency, the United States conducted nearly 200 above-ground nuclear weapons tests from 1945 to 1962.
Nevada “downwinders” — or those affected by U.S. atmospheric nuclear testing from 1951 to 1962 — can attend an information session presented by the agency on Saturday, July 8 to see if they are eligible for compensation.
Downwinders could see changes to the Nevada Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, which was enacted in 1990 and provides one-time cash benefits to certain individuals who participated in the weapons testing program.
Compensation claims are scheduled to expire for those individuals on July 10.
Currently, downwind counties include Nye, White Pine, Eureka, Lander, Lincoln, and northeast portions of Clark County. A proposed bill would extend the claim area to all of Clark County.
Stake your claim
Downwinders or their surviving family members can file a claim for $50,000 if they were diagnosed with certain cancers.
Thanks to a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration, the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine at UNLV is currently the only institution to offer no-cost medical screenings to Nevada residents who were exposed to radiation from the nuclear testing.
There is free assistance available for those who wish to file compensation claims.
The NRESEP Downwinders information session is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the West Las Vegas Library in conference rooms A and B.
To schedule a medical screening, contact the Nevada RESEP at 702-992-6887 or email nevadaresep@medicine.unlv.edu.