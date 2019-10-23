Latest traffic change unveiled in Pahrump

Yet another major change to traffic patterns in the Pahrump Valley was executed the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 22 when Nye County Public Works crews installed two new stops signs at Calvada Boulevard and Dandelion Street, turning the intersection into a four-way stop.

The change came at the recommendation of Charles Abbott Associates, a professional building and safety engineering company, which based its recommendation on crash data and traffic volume information provided by Nye County.

“During the peak hour (2-3 p.m.), the main street (Calvada Boulevard) volume is 330 vehicles per hour and the minor street (Dandelion Street) volume is 192 vehicles per hour,” the report from Charles Abbott Associates details. “The volume on Calvada Boulevard is 3,568 vehicles per day while the volume on Dandelion Street is 3,378 vehicles per day.”

On crash data, the report states that there were 16 crashes reported since February 2013, which could have been avoided with a four-way stop. In just the last year, there have been six reported correctable crashes at that intersection.

The data provided met the threshold to warrant the installation of stop signs on Calvada Boulevard, which include the flashing red beacon lights on top. Crews will also be placing raised pavement markers on Calvada Boulevard as it approaches Dandelion Street, to help warn drivers that they are coming up to a stop sign, and will be refreshing the painted lines on the roadway.

At the same time of the install, road crews replaced one of the existing stop signs on Dandelion Street as well.

This marks the fourth installation of new stops signs in Pahrump in the past four months.

Earlier this year, Nye County Public Works also placed new stops signs at Mesquite Avenue and Blagg Road, Homestead Road and Manse Road, and Lola Lane and Wilson Road, all of which also became four-way stops.

