Leaders of western states urge relief for states, municipalities

Staff Report
May 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Leading political figures from California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington sent a letter to the leaders of both houses of Congress urging federal budgetary assistance for states and cities who have suffered severe economic impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our states are on the front line against the virus while at the same time leading our states’ recovery,” they wrote. “Each of us has seen first-hand how COVID-19 has caused a national recession that we are seeing play out in our states – resulting in a record amount of lost wages and business failures, spiraling unemployment and substantial, unplanned COVID-19-driven costs.”

The letter was addressed to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Virginia, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York. It was signed by governors and legislative leaders from the five states, who previously pledged to work together in battling COVID-19 and in reopening their economies.

“We deeply appreciated the quick financial assistance you provided workers, small business people and those who have been displaced by this crisis,” the letter continued. “But now, however, our states will be forced to make deep cuts to programs that help those same individuals without similar relief efforts for state and local governments. Even states that began the year in a strong fiscal position are facing staggering deficits amid growing costs of responding to the crisis.

“With unemployment projected to surpass that of the Great Recession, we are facing unprecedented and ongoing economic challenges.”

Drastic cuts to programs or dramatic layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders are among the possibilities raised in the letter, which went on to note that the very programs that help people get back to work will be on the chopping block without assistance.

“That’s why we are respectfully, and urgently, requesting $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments,” the letter stated. “Though even this amount will not replace the decline in revenue that we forecast, it will make a meaningful difference in our ability to make up for COVID-19 revenue losses. It would help our states and cities come out of this crisis stronger and more resilient.”

“The cost of responding to the COVID-19 public health crisis, and the subsequent impacts to our economy, have been devastating, and it is critical that the federal government provide additional support and flexible relief to the state of Nevada and our local governments,” Gov. Steve Sisolak said. “The states have been on the front line fighting this virus, and we need the federal government to provide this aid to help us preserve core services like public health, public safety and public education. I want to thank Nevada’s federal delegation for their tireless advocacy for this funding, and I look forward to continue working with them and the Western States Pact as we seek additional support.”

Noting that red and blue states are facing the same issues, as are Democratic and Republican governors across the states, the letter stated “unprecedented partnership” is required to meet the crisis.

“We urge you to take swift action to help states and local governments provide core government services for American families,” the letter concluded.

THE LATEST
Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 9 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $27 million.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal Dental practitioners also are urged to minimize the numb ...
OSHA offers safety alert for dental offices
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued an alert listing safety tips employers can follow to help protect dental industry workers from exposure to the coronavirus.

FILE - In this Sunday, April 5, 2020 file photo, An envelope containing a 2020 census letter ma ...
Nye County lags behind in responding to census
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Census 2020 reported this week that response rates to the census in Nevada are trailing the rest of the nation, and rates in Nye County significantly trail the state overall.

Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal Veterans Affairs officials were trying to fix a problem M ...
Southern Nevada VA leads in virtual mental health care
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System is leading the way in providing virtual mental health care appointments to veterans during a time when many are isolated at home because of COVID-19.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The fire apparently started when weeds wer ...
Fourth of July parade entry destroyed by fire
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It didn’t rain on their parade. In fact, J.R. and Lori Schultz probably wish that it had.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Beatty ambulance coordinator Allison Hende ...
Beatty Ambulance sees steady increase in calls
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The few, the brave, the weary. Those words could describe members of the Beatty Volunteer Ambulance Service in these times. In the middle of the night, in the middle of a meal, in the middle of just about anything, the pager will go off, and volunteers must hustle to respond to anything from a ground-level fall to a highway accident, to a threatened suicide.

Screenshot A screenshot of Inyo County's COVID-19 web portal.
Inyo County forms task force to guide reopening
Staff Report

Inyo County has formed a Local Business Task Force to act as a liaison between business and government health officials during the process of reopening the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy of the University of Nevada, Reno This is the fifth week of the series of town halls a ...
Webinar aims to help small business find, manage money
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The University of Nevada, Reno, Extension’s weekly town hall and webinar for small business will focus this week on “Business Credit and Funding.”

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is the Pahrump DMV office. Nevada DMV offices were c ...
DMV makes shifts during pandemic
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is one of the government agencies which will remain closed under the Phase I reopening, announced Gov. Steve Sisolak on May 7. The DMV, however, has opened services for commercial driver’s licenses in North Las Vegas, on a limited basis.