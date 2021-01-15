Leads sought in Rhyolite train station vandalism

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is joining forces to solve a “cold case” involving acts of vandalism at the famed Rhyolite Train Station, roughly 80 miles northwest of Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office and BLM officials are seeking leads to apprehend four individuals involved in the vandalism of the Rhyolite Train Station, causing at least $10,000 in damage.

As stated in a video news release issued this week, Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak said the crime was actually committed last year.

“On May 22nd, 2020, four individuals broke into the Rhyolite Train Station and committed approximately $10,000 worth of property damage to the site,” she said. “Bureau of Land Management investigators and Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are jointly working the investigation.”

In times past, Rhyolite was considered a boomtown after high-grade gold ore was discovered in the area in 1905, which gave birth to several mining camps in the region, known as the Bullfrog Mining District.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the vandalism suspects.

If anyone recognizes the individuals, or has any further information about the crime, contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751- 7000, or by email at sheriff@co.nye.nv.us.

