News

Lee chats with teachers, parents on Facebook Live

Staff Report
September 8, 2020 - 5:10 pm
 

Democratic U.S. Rep. Susie Lee on Monday told a group of teachers and parents that federal funding is needed to ensure safety in the classrooms during a Facebook Live roundtable.

Lee met with Nevada Parent Teacher Association President Rebecca Garcia and Clark County School District parents and teachers to discuss K-12 education in Southern Nevada on CCSD’s first day of school. Topics included internet access for at-home learning, food assistance for students, child care for working parents and funding for school districts and state and local governments.

“What I know we need is federal funding that will help with these things, like helping schools secure personal protective equipment, internet access for students learning from home, food assistance for students and other things we need to safely start the school year, whether in a classroom or a living room,” Lee told the group.

During the roundtable, Lee highlighted why roundtables like these are important to her job in Congress.

“I want to hear from our parents, who I know need answers and help with at-home learning, child care, food assistance and so many wrap-around services that parents and students rely on, especially during this pandemic,” she said. “I want to hear from our students about their fears and anticipations and what they need to succeed during this unusual school year.

“And of course I want to hear from our teachers, who as always are being forced to work with less and are now learning to adapt overnight from in-person to online teaching.”

“Back to school looks very different this year and families are struggling to adapt to ever-increasing demands,” Nevada PTA President Rebecca Garcia said. “Many of us, including my own family, are trying to figure out how to meet our kids’ educational needs and still do our jobs. The pandemic has also exacerbated existing community challenges including access to affordable childcare, broadband and the underfunding of public schools.”

Despite the challenges, Lee struck an optimistic note during the roundtable.

“I’m always impressed by our ability to come together as a community,” she said. “Ultimately, that’s what we’re going to need to do to open our schools safely, to open our economy safely and to get back to the life we all know and love. And that’s how we’ll start this school year off strong.”

THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The briefing was followed by a virtual roundtable di ...
Cortez Masto’s virtual tour comes to Nye, Esmeralda
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Monday, Aug. 31 wrapped up the sixth day of her Virtual Nevada Tour 2020 with stops at Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford
Honda settles airbag probe with 48 attorneys general
Staff Report

The attorneys general of 48 states and territories and Honda of America have reached an $85 million settlement over allegations the company concealed safety issues and defects in the frontal airbag systems installed in certain Honda and Acura vehicles sold in the United States.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
New unemployment claims drop almost 10% in Nevada
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,032 for the week ending Aug. 29, down 826 claims, or 9.3%, compared to last week’s total of 8,858 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.

Getty Images This rule increases the number of units in the Service’s National Wildlife Refu ...
Hunting, fishing expanded at wildlife refuges, hatcheries
Staff Report

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt announced today the opening and expansion of more than over 850 hunting and fishing opportunities across more than 2.3 million acres at 147 national wildlife refuges and national fish hatcheries, the largest expansion of such opportunities by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in history.

Getty Images The Manufacturing Technician Express online certification preparation will retrain ...
Grant aimed at retraining workers for manufacturing
Staff Report

Nevadans who have been laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic can be retrained at no cost to work in high-demand manufacturing careers with a federal grant from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

National Guard group honors several Nevadans
National Guard group honors several Nevadans
Staff Report

The state of Nevada and the Nevada National Guard received more honors than any other state or territory Saturday during the 142nd annual National Guard Association of the United States general conference.

Peter Vukasin snaps a photo at Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park as temperatures re ...
Death Valley hits 125, breaks all-time September heat record
By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

On Saturday, the high at Death Valley National Park was 125 degrees, its all-time hottest temperature for September. The previous record was 123, set in 1996.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020. Bars in ...
Closed Pahrump business turns to GoFundMe for aid
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated plenty of unpleasant statistics, but sometimes the numbers cloud the real suffering the virus has caused, whether it be physical or economic.