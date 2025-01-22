Letters to the Editor

I am very relieved that our nation will not have to suffer another four years.

Reader says America’s drug problem fault of the users

I am very relieved that our nation will not have to suffer another four years of the Biden-Harris administration’s corrupt governmental travesties. Four more years and we might have become another banana republic.

Unlike Biden, I believe that Trump will honor the words and intent of the presidential oath. There will be many who will be displeased with Trump’s deportation plan. The time, the resources, the heartache and the money it will take to fix the illegal alien invasion, but it needs to be done.

The United States also has a huge drug problem. It’s not the producers or the southern cartels. The problem lies directly with the user and their low self-esteem. It’s very simple. If nobody used illegal drugs the trade would dry up and become nonexistent.

I am a MAGA supporter, so let’s look forward to better days.

Vern Jewett

Homebuyer unhappy with Realtor’s roof inspection

I just moved to the Pahrump Valley area and bought a home on West Adkisson Street. I used a Realtor out of the Las Vegas area who was recommended by my brother, Marcos from Huntington and Ellis Real Estate agency. The Realtor had a company who inspected the home, saying there were no major issues with the roof.

Well, when I went to go get insurance, after a month the insurance dropped me because they said after their inspection that the roof was in a deteriorated condition. I notified the Realtor of this problem, and he states that he goes by only what the inspector says in his report. The report was not in red as the rest of the report, but in small black lettering that did not stand out and in the red part of the report it did not state all the information on the condition of the roof, only a few things that were to be fixed.

The disclosure by the seller, who was an investor, did not state that the roof leaked.

[After] the first very small rain we had, the roof leaked in my garage, so I called out a roofer, but the invoice did not have their license number and I called and they said they would give it, but never did get back to give it to me. I knew I couldn’t use an unlicensed one, so I got three estimates from more roofers, one I decided to use here in Pahrump called Champion Roofing LLC, he’s the only one who has made the best sense of the story.

I am known to be in contact with the Realtor, I told him I trusted him to guide me, and he should have redirected me to have a licensed roofer check out the integrity of the roof for peace of mind. I stated it would be prudent to hire a reputable roofing company to have this roof certified.

I just wanted to share my story, this is still ongoing. The report should have been in the same red box where they put all the other stuff; it was overlooked for the small print.

And the story is getting better; the roof needs a complete tar off. It is a flat roof; Champion Roofing is doing my roof with what is call TPO. It’s an amazing product, it’s a rubberized roof. I’m having to pay out of pocket. The Realtor was only about the money. Marcos from Huntington and Ellis Real Estate agency. Stay away from this Realtor. Hoping to put it out there for anyone else.

Lisa Samdal