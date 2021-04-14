Thinkstock Go to pvtimes.com to read additional letters to the editor.

Former Soviet leader’s words ringing true 60 years later

Just some food for thought: Since Ocasio Cortez and the “Gang of Four” Warren, Pelosi, Sanders and Schumer took over the Democratic Party, I constantly remember what Khrushchev said 60 years ago….”Your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright; but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you will finally wake up and find communism. We will not have to fight you. We will so weaken your economy, until you will fall like overripe fruit into our hands. The democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those who are willing to work and give to those who are not.”

It was Sept. 29, 1959, when Nikita Khrushchev delivered his prediction for America at the United Nations. Remember the television coverage of him banging his shoe on the podium? At that time, just the word “communism” was feared throughout our nation. Remember this, socialism leads to communism!

So just how do you create a socialist state?

1) Poverty – Increase the poverty level as high as possible as poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you are providing everything for them.

2) Debt – Increase the debt to an unsustainable level. That way you are able to increase taxes, and this will produce more poverty.

3) Gun Control – Remove the ability of People to defend themselves from the government. Thus you are able to create a Police state.

4) Welfare – Take control of every aspect (food, housing,, income , health care, etc.) of their lives as that will make them fully dependent on the government.

5) Education – Take control of what people read, see, and listen to, and especially take control of what children learn in school.

6) Religion – Remove the belief in God from the government and schools because the people need to believe that ONLY the government knows what is best for the people.

7) Class Warfare — Divide the people into the wealthy and the poor and eliminate the middle class. This will cause more discontent and it will be easier to tax the rich to support the poor.

Is this our scary future? Think of how many of these levels are already being pushed today by our government (?) in one way or another!

And today, several national news channels reported the present government is now considering a 3 TRILLION Dollar Package ! And now we learned that Biden is using $83 million of our tax dollars for hotel rooms for immigrant housing! Hard to believe how fortunate we are to know “Uncle Joe has a plan”!

I’ve been very fortunate as I’m enjoying retirement after a 30-year military career. And I’m thinking being old is not so bad as I grew up being able to take advantage of the contributions of the “greatest generation” in all facets of my life, and at my age I won’t spend much time trying to pay off our national debt and I would bet there is no one in the next two or three generations that will see that debt paid off either.

Ray Waldhauser

Most want guns for self-protection, not ‘ghost guns’

Most citizens do not care about “ghost guns” and probably agree that they should be outlawed. But to tack on the restrictions to the Second Amendment by disallowing law-abiding citizens to protect themselves in the public is a typical gun-grabbing tactic right out of the Bloomberg handbook. The criminals or crazies will not acknowledge a weapons ban and the authors of this bill know it!

The questionable statements of the casinos wanting more control over concealed weapons on premises make me wonder if they considered their new liability of a single or mass shooting in their establishment. Lawyers will love putting the liability directly on the deep pockets of the casino owners. Weapons ban permitting patrons to protect themselves, including those that could be legally armed with the ability of stopping the carnage of a mass shooting before the police arrive has been proven.

The recent mass shootings are a panacea to the age-old ban guns misguided knee-jerk reaction to these tragedies. People that are trained and are familiar with firearms know this gun control will not do anything to alleviate the problem. Most believe background checks are fine if not weaponized to control law-abiding individual gun rights.

It is a known fact that people having concealed weapons permits are the most lawful citizens in the U.S. Instead of banning guns under theoretical names like “gun safety”, why not take advantage of law abiding citizens with concealed reciprocity? Most people I know here in Pahrump have concealed permits and are well trained. I can assure that if any one of them were at the scene of a mass shooting there would be a different outcome!

Thank you Commissioner Blundo, you were right on point and spoke candidly for the majority of Nye County residents and actually for the thousands of gun owners in Nevada. The voters of Nevada will not stand by and let this great state go the way of California. The 2022 election is coming up fast and we will unite!

Gene Fisher

Reader empathizes with protesters, wants country back

These protestors 55 years ago would have been my brothers. We were not the super educated, did not have the highest IQs, most of us did not have college degrees, did not all belong to a single political party, but many of us were able to meet expenses with holding down only one job. For example, in 1960 I started working for General Motors and made ends meet while General Motors made an all-time high in earnings. Everybody won. We can have these good times again, but should not resort to violence or revolution to bring about needed change because divided we cannot make it happen.

At least two of the protestors shouted, “I want my life or country back.” I understand what they meant. What have we lost that we want back? Answer, good-paying jobs. Compared to the jobs during the 60s, my brother protestors would be earning on average from $ 40 per hour and upward, instead of $8 to $16 per hour, clearly not enough to support a family in decent style. What brought about this disparity over approximately 50 years?

We saw our foundries stripped down and sent to other parts of the world. During the 70s the quality of American made cars was greatly reduced, while at the same time better quality foreign cars were imported for American consumers. Mitt Romney became extremely rich by buying up American companies with good-paying jobs, stripping down the components of said companies, and moving these assets to Chinese institutions where Romney held high ownership interests. Good for Romney and China, but leaving many of our present protesters without decent paying jobs.

Easily said, but we need to support policies which can really “make America great again.” One policy would be bring back our foundries, even if we have to do it with some government support. Our government support would be greatly reduced by requiring able-bodied people on welfare to work at these foundries or lose welfare benefits. Bring back more American made autos and auto parts manufacturers, even if it means some government support. Other nations do it. Why can’t we?

Now here comes the difficult issue. When it comes to a choice between the economic interests of the super-rich and the American workers the Republicans will take up for the super-rich over American workers every time. They will grease the Fox propaganda machine with unlimited funds to program viewers why they should support policies against the interests of American workers. If all we watch is Fox News, or if Fox News is our major source of information we will not likely escape the prison of propaganda. I know many of us think we are too smart to be captured by con people. Wrong!

I am a retired successful businessman. I have been conned more than once, while withstanding substantial economic setbacks. At one point I even contemplated hiring a hit man to bring about some justice, but reasoned it would not be the right thing to do.

My fellow protestors and fellow Americans, I know a con job when I see one. Trump is the best con man, bar none, I have ever seen. In the long run, his interests will not be your best interests.

Please consider that I base my beliefs on having attended the university of hard knocks. I don’t know everything, but what I know is well grounded. I have been up, down, knocked all around, but somehow still stand above the ground. One thing I know for sure. When you have learned where the path of defeat has led you, don’t take that path again.

Jim Ferrell

Reader applauds Tim Burke’s column on depression

I have to heartily applaud the article by Tim Burke on depression, and more importantly his positive suggestions to fight it by emphasizing articulately that the illness does not have to be fatal and that there is help available to people who feel it is their only option.

Suicide rates here in Great Britain are far too high and have not reduced during the pandemic and with unemployment rising due to the effects of the various lockdowns and other issues there really should be a far higher focus on reducing the numbers as one suicide resulting in a wasted life is surely one too many.

I myself was in a downward spiral following the death of my dear wife Susan in 2018 after 48 glorious years of marriage along with a stupid ill-considered decision to retire too early when I had far more to achieve in my career and I lost my sense of purpose.

Thankfully, it was a highly memorable trip to the USA in September 2019 when I toured the Rocky Mountain states seeing some fantastic scenery and meeting so many friendly and hospitable people that helped me back on the road to recovery. Not everyone has the resources of course to be able to afford such a trip but the message as Tim Burke so eloquently described is to develop positive habits, engage with people and exercise as much as you are able to whilst availing yourself of every bit of help that is at your disposal so that the elusive light at the end of the tunnel gets brighter and brighter by the day.

Kenneth Farrington

Senior with health issues criticizes local DMV office

I am wondering how an elderly person such as myself, with health issues is supposed conduct business with our DMV? I cannot get in line at 4 a.m. and wait for four hours in the hope of getting one of their “precious” appointments. (And then wait probably another 4-6 hours to conduct my business).

The Pahrump DMV has to be the worst run and mismanaged government organization in the country !

Paul M. Gemellaro

Politicians exploiting media when promoting gun control

The current news is dominated by the recent mass shooting in Denver in which 10 people were killed. Events like these are horrendous tragedies, and shouldn’t happen.

I wish I knew how to prevent them, but I don’t know if they even can be prevented. But I do know that gun control laws are ineffective and counterproductive. They are punitive to law-abiding citizens who have a constitutional right to keep and bear arms. Criminals don’t obey laws; that’s what makes them criminals.

What really disgusts me is how politicians exploit these events as excuses to come out of the woodwork and get face time on TV to promote their agendas. Completely predictably, a horde of them are out promoting “tougher” gun control laws.

A problem is that these laws only apply to new gun sales through licensed dealers. They do not address the 300 million guns currently floating around the country, most of which are not registered anywhere.

It’s interesting that most or all of the guns used in these mass shootings were purchased legally from dealers by people who passed background checks.

And then there’s Tammy Duckworth, a Democratic representative from Colorado where the last shooting took place. She’s exploiting the assaults on Asian-Americans as leverage to try to force President Biden to nominate an Asian-American to a cabinet position for the sake of diversity. She’s threatening to indiscriminately vote against any caucasian who is nominated for any cabinet position if Biden doesn’t give her what she wants.

Can someone please explain to me what part of this is OK? It’s racist blackmail and blatantly unconstitutional. Government posts should be filled based on qualifications, not race or diversity. Fortunately, Ms. Duckworth has backed down and is no longer playing this game.

What is wrong with these people? Does an opportunity for political exploitation eclipse the interests of their constituents? Unfortunately yes.

The actions and agendas of candidates should be carefully considered when election time comes around. We all need to get out and vote in an informed manner, and vote people who are exploiting their position for personal agenda and/or gain out of office.

David G. Alexander

Communist takeover will be complete without Constitution

When President Biden fails to defend the United States Constitution, the very foundation of our nation, and in effect attack it, he must be removed from office.

President Biden has declared, “No amendment to the Constitution is absolute.” The very Constitution that he has been sworn to uphold. If he is allowed to shred the very document that has governed this nation for over 250 years, then the communist takeover will be complete.

Arnold Breitenbach.

President’s practice is described as ‘political speak’

Anyone who has watched our new president, even sparsely understands and sees a cognitive decline. In spite of nearly a half a century of practicing and rehearsing it can be described as “political speak”, which is when you get to particularly controversial matters always keep it vague, use words and statements that can be at least dualistic and be skilled in changing or deflecting subjects and be able to “run out the clock”.

Joe has never been tops in any of these things but does use them frequently as many politicians do. It’s becoming more apparent he is being sheltered and protected by many powerful people and allies, even outside of government. Interviews are tightly controlled, scripted, and only done on sympathetic venues. Questions seem limited by some approval process of his protectors and ended quickly if things deviate from a master plan. Even in these venues he constantly needs the “cards in his pocket”.

The previous office holder, love him or hate him, was unquestionably the “decision-maker”, sometimes even to his detriment. Knowing and understanding he came from a ‘building background and a political one, where things have to get done, be done correctly and in a timely manner, those in charge can come across as harsh and even tyrannical. I as well as many others may find it much easier to visualize the previous president in a ‘top hat’ as ringmaster, but I wonder who is the ringmaster now?

David Jaronik

Reader encourages Republicans to move forward

The presidential election has been over for five months and every week I read an editorial about the “good old days” of the Trump presidency or how President Biden is ruining the country. I wish this nonsense would stop.

Joe Biden is governing as a centrist. The Stimulus Bill is just one example where the majority of Americans favor a $1,400 per person check for middle- and low-income families. If anyone regards this as a “socialist” policy, I would invite them to sign their stimulus check and mail it to me. (I will gladly reimburse you for the stamp).

President Biden has also proposed background checks for people purchasing guns, a comprehensive immigration reform package, improving our infrastructure and increasing the minimum wage. All of these proposals are overwhelmingly supported by his constituents.

Meanwhile, the Insurrection Party (the Republican Party died on January 6) has introduced more than 250 bills in 43 states that make it more difficult to vote in 2022. This party cares nothing about governing, but they are consumed with regaining political power. In Georgia, where the Republican secretary of state said there was no voter fraud, their new election law allows the state Legislature to overturn the election results of the people. So much for democracy!!!

I challenged one Republican in Nye County to justify this national attack on voting rights. How does giving someone standing in line to vote for eight hours a bottle of water jeopardize our elections? Why are all of these reforms needed when the last election was declared the most secure in our history? Why do you Republicans want to deny people of color the right to vote? I’m waiting for a reply from you right-wing conservatives!

Dennis Crooks

Senior wants simpler process to get vaccination shot

I read in the Times about getting a COVID shot for my wife. We are both over 80 and the process involved a 61-digit number to beat into a computer to set started. Dammit, we are not 21-year-old kids born with a computer in our hands, and with grandkids scattered over two states that can’t help.

Is this the administration’s way to try to kill off all the old folks?I can’t understand why someone can’t come up with something simpler.

Richard Willey

America owes shut down businesses compensation

Mr. Harrell’s letter (in the March 17 PVT) guilt-tripping Americans for not obsessing with coronavirus to the exclusion of all other considerations overlooks the Fifth Amendment’s stipulation that “nor shall private property be taken for public use without just compensation.”

If a business is shut down purportedly for the sake of public health, it has been “taken for public use” just as surely as if it were bulldozed for a public highway. Eminent domain provides payment to owners for their property seized. Likewise there is substantial goodwill associated with a going concern that is lost by prolonged closure.

A highly aerosolized, rapidly mutating pathogen is not going to be dispatched so forthrightly as the tyrannical regimes that cost so many lives in World War II.

I do not believe those who perished for the sake of our freedom would want that freedom to now be sacrificed in futile pursuit of a single objective. The Bill of Rights, brilliantly drafted 230 years ago, remains relevant today.

Bill Stremmel

Passing of new bill will mean changes in voting process

I believe the public needs to know what the Democratic Congress of the United States are promoting with their new bill HR1. This bill will make the U.S. Congress in charge of the congressional elections, in place of the states. 2. Any challenge to HR1 can only be filed in District court for the District of Columbia by only one attorney. 3. Mandates automatic voter registration in all 50 states for anyone who gives their information to a government agency. 4. Does away with signature requirements for absentee ballots and make states accept ballots given within 10 days after election day. 5. Would make it illegal to verify addresses of voters or to remove ineligible voters. 6. States must get approval from federal government to make any changes to voting rules. 7. States will not be allowed to require ID for voting. 8. Ensures that illegal immigrants can vote. 9. Allows same day voter registration. 10. Allows 16 year olds to vote and requires states to encourage this. 11. Prohibits the publication of misleading information about elections. (Of course this is according to someone’s idea of what is misleading.) 12. Legalizes nationwide mail-in voting without photo ID. 13. Legalizes nationwide early mail-in voting. 14. Any designated person can turn in absentee ballots. 15. Requires colleges and universities to hire campus vote coordinators. 16. Mandates that states make absentee voter boxes available for 45 days within an election. 17. There can be no campaign dollars for covering ads on the internet. There are many more parts to this bill and you could look them up on line if interested.

Each one of us should decide if HR1 is appropriate, and what this will do for our elections.

To me it looks like a scheme to get the Democrats in office and keep them there with no Republican representation and voids U.S citizenship..

Judy Pendleton

Considering a broader view of gun ownership good idea

The subject of firearms, what type can be privately owned and how many, has been a source of contention in our country for quite a while. As a military retiree, followed by a career in law enforcement and corrections, I thought of guns, especially handguns and long guns merely as tools of my trade, so to speak, much like a plumber’s wrench; to be used if and when necessary.

It occurs to me that when the Second Amendment was adopted America didn’t have police departments or professional and well equipped armed forces, which meant that citizens were expected to possess and bear arms; just in case. It’s doubtful that in those earlier times our national leaders could have envisioned the circumstances we are faced with today.

Factions that currently threaten our civil society are as active now as they have ever been, and for many across this nation, that prospect alone justifies keeping one or more firearms readily available. Count me among those who feel the need to protect my home and its occupants. Even so, the complexity and risks of modern civilization have led to various rules of law. It may be helpful to consider a broader view.

Among other things, most developed countries require a valid driver’s license, registration and adequate insurance before residents may legally own and or operate a motor vehicle. Aside from this being a reliable source of revenue, those requirements were also established as a matter of public safety. I think we can agree as well, that Americans by and large, are sensible and decent people. But clearly, we can’t ignore the fact that our country is also home to an abundance of criminals, mental defectives and individuals whose judgment is at times less than sound.

Of course none of this detracts from our fascination with firearms. And there’s no valid reason to say that’s wrong. After all, guns, like motor vehicles, are examples of precise craftsmanship and engineering.

Even so, there is again the broader view. Guns, like motor vehicles, have the potential to cause great harm if handled recklessly or with criminal intent. But as always, the devil is in the details, and what some may see as reasonable controls, others will vehemently argue against In the United States we seem to be endlessly in search of a balance between public safety and citizens’ rights. As the “great experiment” continues we will always seek lawmakers who are up to the task. All of which leaves us with the need to choose wisely.

Ralph Bázan

