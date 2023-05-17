90°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Limits on firearm possession in Nevada passed by Legislature, go to governor

Bills regarding firearms head to the Governor's desk
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 17, 2023 - 7:07 am
 
(AP Photo/John Locher)
(AP Photo/John Locher)
Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, seen in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vega ...
Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas, seen in February 2023 in Carson City. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

CARSON CITY — Bills that would bar people younger than 21 from possessing or purchasing semiautomatic firearms and prohibit people from possessing a firearm near an election site are headed to the governor’s desk after lawmakers passed the legislation Monday afternoon.

State senators voted on party lines to pass the bills, with state Sen. Carrie Buck, R-Henderson, excused from the vote and state Sen. Skip Daly, D-Reno, absent from the chamber.

Lawmakers argued over Assembly Bill 355, which would prohibit a person younger than 21 from possessing or purchasing a semiautomatic shotgun or semiautomatic rifle, with exceptions for law enforcement and members of the military.

“Every single time an event like (a mass shooting) occurs, either nationally or here at home, we always work together and we think to ourselves ‘What can we do better?’ ” said state Sen. Fabian Doñate, D-Las Vegas. “Here it is. This is a potential deterrent that we have for gun violence injuries in our state.”

But Republican senators questioned the limit and raised constitutional concerns.

“It does seem interesting, too, that in this body, we have voted to allow minors to have major medical decisions,” said state Sen. Ira Hansen, R-Sparks. “Yet here, we have 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds who we’re going to deny a fundamental constitutional right.”

Assembly Bill 354, also passed on party lines.

The bill, which would bar people from possessing a firearm within 100 feet of an entrance to an election site and would clarify a 2021 bill related to firearms that lack serial numbers, also known as “ghost guns,” was opposed by Republicans, including Hansen.

“These bills target, as always, completely innocent people who are already honest, law-abiding citizens,” Hansen said.

The bill is meant to protect election workers, said Sen. James Ohrenschall, D-Las Vegas.

“Over in the elections committee, we’ve had a lot of testimony this session about clerks, registrars who have resigned over the last couple years out of fear for their safety, for their families, out of threats,” Ohrenschall said.

All of those bills now go to Gov. Joe Lombardo for his approval or veto.

A previous version of this story incorrectly said AB355 applied to automatic weapons.

Contact Taylor R. Avery at TAvery@reviewjournal.com. Follow @travery98 on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
There’s more lithium, boron at Rhyolite Ridge mine than expected
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

The discovery underscores the growth potential for the domestic-energy supply chain, according to Australia-based Ioneer Ltd. officials, who are billing Rhyolite Ridge as the “most advanced undeveloped lithium project” in the U.S.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo shows a group shot of the young ladies participa ...
This program is raising Nevada’s next generation of women leaders
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Founded more than seven decades ago, Nevada Girls State is celebrating 75 years of educating and inspiring students through its week-long course on government processes, with the 2023 program just weeks away.

Vivek Raman, an environmental health supervisor for the Southern Nevada Health District, shows ...
State warns of dangerous West Nile Virus
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is urging owners to vaccinate their horses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A presentation from the Nye County Parks and Recreation Adv ...
Carvers Arena in Smoky Valley could get overhaul
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Parks and Recreations Advisory Board is proposing an ambitious project in northern Nye County that would turn a run-down community amenity into a destination for outdoor recreation.

Community Briefs
Community Briefs

Floyd students ‘clap out’