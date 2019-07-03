List: July 4 activities in the Pahrump region

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Fireworks are planned for sites around the region on July 4, including in Pahrump.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump’s Fourth of July parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. July 4 at the Calvada Eye.

Here is a look at Fourth of July activities in the region: Pahrump’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Calvada Eye, off of South Highway 160 and encircling the Nye County Board of Commissioners’ complex along Walt Williams Drive. A $5 pancake and sausage breakfast, from VFW Post 10054, is planned from 6 to 7 a.m. July Fourth at the Calvada Eye on the grass, Linda Wright, the lead organizer of the parade, said in a recent interview. She has said that organizers are looking for additional parade participants. Today, July 3, is the deadline to sign up to take part in the parade. The entry fee is $25. Wright can be reached at 775-419-7857.

The Pahrump fireworks show is set to take place Thursday, July Fourth, at Petrack Park, at the corner of Nevada Highway 160 and Basin Avenue, where the grassy fields provide plenty of space for the thousands that attend the show on an annual basis. The first mortar shots will be launched into the air just after total darkness envelopes the valley, around 9 p.m.

For Pahrump area residents and visitors who like things a little more hands-on and would enjoy launching their own bright, sparkling, booming fireworks, they can head out to the Pahrump Fireworks Shooters Site.

The site, just off Gamebird Road near Highway 160, will be open through July 6 from 7 p.m. until midnight. All those wishing to light off fireworks at the site must bring a special permit, available for $5 at each of the fireworks stores in the valley. Use is on a first-come-first-served basis with a 30-minute limit.

Although not open to the general public, south-side residents may also get a view of the first fireworks show in the area with pyrotechnics that are set to light up the sky over Front Sight Firearms Training Institute just as the clocks switch to 12:01 a.m. on July Fourth.

Many other areas in Nye County will have festivities and bright explosions of color bursting overhead in celebration of Independence Day as well, including Beatty, Amargosa, Round Mountain and Tonopah.

See the June 28 print edition of the Pahrump Valley Times or go to pvtimes.com for more details.

— Compiled from stories by reporters Robin Hebrock and Selwyn Harris