53°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

March 13, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday and Saturday, Shadow Mountain Players present “Murder Most Fowl”, at Nevada Treasure RV Park, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m., $25 and includes meal and show, tickets available at the Pahrump Community Library. Call 727-6145 for reservations or more info.

• Silver State Chili Cook-off

Friday, chili cooks’ welcome 5-7 p.m., open to the public; Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. -3 p.m., at Petrack Park. Chili tasting, vendors, live music, car show, horseshoe tournament, gold panning classes, and more.

• Music on the Patio

Saturday, at Mountain Falls Grill Room, “Downbeat,” playing multi-genre music on the patio, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Cocktails and Canvas

Sunday, paint a lucky rainbow, 2-5 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, cost is $35 for all supplies, instruction, and snacks. Bring your own soda, sweet tea, etc. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

• The Gregg Peterson Band, performing in the Pahrump Nugget Sports Book on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Lynn Peterson – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie.

KARAOKE

• Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Rick Garza – “Survive the Challenge”, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, karaoke and dancing in cozy atmosphere, Nevada Desert Lounge, 1481 E. Highway 372.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Thursday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Architecture,” through April 23.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – presents artwork from local children for Youth Art Month, through April 30.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Color,” through April 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Children” through April 20.

If you have an upcoming event or update, please email the information to pchristie@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Owner Ed Ringle wants to preserve as much ...
New Life for Historic Beatty Building
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Work has begun to bring the historic Exchange Club in Beatty back to life, possibly by the end of this year.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cast of "Murder Most Fowl" are Andre Espinoza, Maaike M ...
Murder mysteries to entertain area residents
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mystery fans rejoice! For the next five weeks opportunities abound for live theater whodunits with a production of “Murder Most Fowl” by Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players at the Nevada Treasure RV Resort, and an original ghost story mystery by Master Mystery Productions at the Amargosa Opera House in Death Valley Junction.

Getty Images "While it is easy to see weeds as a problem, and most people do, I prefer to look ...
In Season: Annual weeds: the beauties and the beasts
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

As much as I look forward to spring and the frenzy of planting out my garden, spring also brings weeds. They begin to appear around the same time that my first seedlings are starting to sprout.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Karl Olson, the caretaker of Rhyolite was recognized ...
Rhyolite caretaker recognized during annual meeting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Back in the early 20th century, it would be accurate to consider the desolate and isolated town of Rhyolite was on the verge of becoming a “Boomtown” when two prospectors, Shorty Harris and Ed Cross discovered gold there in 1904.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Auctioneer Ski Censke, at left, is joined by Mardi Gras Coor ...
Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser nets $11,000
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

With upward of 100 attendees, the annual Mardi Gras Ball fundraiser, benefiting the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley, was a smashing success, according to Publicity Coordinator Tonya Brum.

Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles A sample of Nevada's Real ID, with the gold star on the top ...
TIM BURKE: Real ID may help but at what cost to our privacy?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The government wants to know more about your personal information and is forcing the REAL ID program on states. To achieve that goal, they are restricting what forms of ID are acceptable for flying and entry into federal facilities.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Road House 95 held its official grand open ...
Beatty Eatery Holds Grand Opening
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Even though it has been serving food for a while now, Road House 95 held its official grand opening Thursday, Feb. 27.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Take a cue from classic Irish pub grub and ma ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Palate-pleasing pasties for post-St. Paddy’s Day
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Next Tuesday is St. Patrick’s Day and if you’re like so many people, you’ll be wearing green, attempting an Irish brogue and enjoying a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner.