List: Pahrump area entertainment guide

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The entrance to Stockman's Steakhouse, where passerby can check out the menu. The restaurant, inside the Pahrump Nugget, recently added to its menu.

WEEKEND EVENTS

• Mystery Dinner Theater

Friday and Saturday, Shadow Mountain Players present “Murder Most Fowl”, at Nevada Treasure RV Park, doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m., $25 and includes meal and show, tickets available at the Pahrump Community Library. Call 727-6145 for reservations or more info.

• Silver State Chili Cook-off

Friday, chili cooks’ welcome 5-7 p.m., open to the public; Saturday, and Sunday 10 a.m. -3 p.m., at Petrack Park. Chili tasting, vendors, live music, car show, horseshoe tournament, gold panning classes, and more.

• Music on the Patio

Saturday, at Mountain Falls Grill Room, “Downbeat,” playing multi-genre music on the patio, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

• Cocktails and Canvas

Sunday, paint a lucky rainbow, 2-5 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, cost is $35 for all supplies, instruction, and snacks. Bring your own soda, sweet tea, etc. Call or text Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot.

• Open Mic

Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Mike Hickey, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

LIVE MUSIC

• The Gregg Peterson Band, performing in the Pahrump Nugget Sports Book on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 6 p.m.

Tuesday nights

• Tommy Deering and Lynn Peterson – live music from 5:30-8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse Sports Bar, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Thursday – Saturday

• Tommy Deering at the piano, 5-9 p.m., Stockman’s Steakhouse Lounge, Pahrump Nugget, 751-6500.

Friday and Saturday

• Live music – 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

Sunday

• Jam sessions, 3-7 p.m., with Cowboy, Tumbleweed Tavern, Bell Vista and Leslie.

KARAOKE

• Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Rick Garza – “Survive the Challenge”, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Every night DJ and Karaoke, 8 p.m. -2 a.m., Tatuado Wild Side Tavern, 2101 E. Gamebird Road.

• Thursday through Saturday, Karaoke with Cowboy, 7 p.m. – midnight, Tumbleweed Tavern, corner of Bell Vista Avenue and Leslie.

• Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to close, VFW Post, 4651 S. Homestead Road.

• Thursdays, Best Damn Karaoke Show with Jerry Park, starts at 7 p.m., THE HUBB Bar and Saloon, 3720 West Bell Vista.

• Thursday, Friday and Saturday, $50 contest on Saturday nights with Dread, the Pourhouse, 1101 S. Highway 160.

• Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

• 1st Friday 7 p.m., The Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., get Vamped, and first Friday of the month is with Skip at the Hideaway, 4760 S. Pahrump Valley Blvd., 751-1425.

• Saturday, karaoke and dancing in cozy atmosphere, Nevada Desert Lounge, 1481 E. Highway 372.

• Saturday, 7-11 p.m., Arnie’s Cocktail Lounge, 1141 S. Highway 160, 727-5554.

• Every night starting at 7 p.m., lots of fun, Sullivan’s Pub, 2450 W. Mesquite Ave., 727-0858.

• Thursday through Saturday, 7 p.m., Who’s Dunes, 900 E. Highway 372, 751-1310.

• Saturday, 8 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m., The Bounty Hunter, East and Second streets.

Ladies Night

• Monday, 6 p.m., The Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Road, 727-5233.

• Thursday, 7 p.m., The Phoenix (aka The Office), 1301 S. Loop Road.

ART EXHIBITS

• Nye County Courthouse – the Pahrump Arts Council presents, “Architecture,” through April 23.

• Pahrump Community Library Readers’ Nook – presents artwork from local children for Youth Art Month, through April 30.

• American First National Bank – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Color,” through April 3.

• Bank of America – the Pahrump Arts Council presents “Children” through April 20.

