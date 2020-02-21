List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, asparagus, salad, pineapple cake, bean soup;

Tuesday – French toast, low-sodium bacon, syrup, apple/bananas, melon, soup;

Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup;

Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit salad, bean soup;

Friday – Baked fish, whole wheat bread, brown rice, peas, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob – Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Wednesday – Great Basin College nursing students, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; Blind support, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat roll, sliced tomato/lettuce leaf/sliced red onion, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;

Tuesday – Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, split pea soup, peach pie;

Wednesday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;

Thursday – Honey mustard chicken, red potatoes with herbs, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, pears, whole wheat roll;

Friday – Lemon baked fish, herbed egg noodles, mixed veggies, strawberries, clam chowder.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – White bean chicken chili, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, peach yogurt;

Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;

Wednesday – Creamed turkey with veggies on whole wheat biscuit, potato salad, steamed carrots, fresh fruit;

Thursday – Beef tacos with guacamole, thick and chunky salsa, broccoli/cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot;

Friday – Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted potatoes with veggies, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, fresh fruit, orange juice.