List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – Hawaiian kielbasa, rice, asparagus, salad, pineapple cake, bean soup;
Tuesday – French toast, low-sodium bacon, syrup, apple/bananas, melon, soup;
Wednesday – Spaghetti with meat sauce, zucchini, salad, 7-grain bread, fruit cup, soup;
Thursday – Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, corn, fruit salad, bean soup;
Friday – Baked fish, whole wheat bread, brown rice, peas, salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob – Medicare enrollment, 10 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bunco, 12:30 p.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Wednesday – Great Basin College nursing students, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; Blind support, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast, 7 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 7-9 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Beef patty on whole wheat roll, sliced tomato/lettuce leaf/sliced red onion, fat-free mayo/low-sodium ketchup, baked beans, mixed steamed veggies, cantaloupe chunks;
Tuesday – Hot turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts, split pea soup, peach pie;
Wednesday – Beef tacos, ranch style beans, Mexicorn, tropical fruit cup;
Thursday – Honey mustard chicken, red potatoes with herbs, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, pears, whole wheat roll;
Friday – Lemon baked fish, herbed egg noodles, mixed veggies, strawberries, clam chowder.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of Feb. 24 – Feb. 28.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – White bean chicken chili, corn muffins with zucchini, steamed cauliflower, peach yogurt;
Tuesday – Cheeseburger skillet, tossed salad, balsamic vinaigrette, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit cocktail;
Wednesday – Creamed turkey with veggies on whole wheat biscuit, potato salad, steamed carrots, fresh fruit;
Thursday – Beef tacos with guacamole, thick and chunky salsa, broccoli/cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot;
Friday – Mexican breakfast casserole, roasted potatoes with veggies, low-sodium/low-fat bacon strips, fresh fruit, orange juice.