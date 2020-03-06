52°F
List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

March 6, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – It’s National Meatball Day! Meatball sliders, pizza with meatballs, salad, soup;

Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec salad, spring salad, green beans, fruit, pea soup;

Wednesday – Cheeseburger skillet, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, cake, soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, lentil soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Joseph Bradley, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare info, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Healthy Cooking class, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Greg Hafen, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, peas, mandarin oranges, birthday cake;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;

Friday – Fish tacos with tartar sauce, coleslaw, green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll, brownies.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, potato salad, baked beans;

Tuesday – Lemon-baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Beef tacos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot;

Thursday – Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.

Getty Images New definitions added to Nye County code effectively outlaw the sale of fruits and ...
‘Subsistence farming’ definition to be called back by Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past year, the subject of growing hemp on smaller residential lots in the Pahrump Valley has been at the forefront of the minds of many and now, it has spiraled into a situation in which the Nye County Commission is planning to pull back definitions that were recently approved in an attempt to curb hemp cultivation.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times One of the items displayed on the raffle basket table, this ...
Nye County Right to Life fundraiser sees huge turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Right to Life is a brand new non-profit organization and its very first fundraiser is being hailed as an incredible success, drawing more than 300 people and raising a total of $4,200.

Terri Meehan/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Three Sisters gardening is an ancient form of ...
In Season: Companion planting: The Three Sisters way
By Terri Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Companion planting has many benefits in a garden. Planting flowers with vegetables attracts pollinators. Tall heat-loving plants can provide shade to shorter shade-loving plants. One method of companion planting, the Three Sisters, has been used by Native American farmers for centuries and works well in our region.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, March 4 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $8 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times William Lyon Homes, the developer of the Mountain Falls mast ...
90 news homes in the works for Mountain Falls
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Mountain Falls continues to move forward with its master planned development, gaining quick, if not unanimous, approval for a tentative subdivision map outlining 90 new homes on 13 acres.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A residence along Turner Boulevard, designed and built with ...
Pahrump Valley Fire log
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Turner Boulevard structure fire

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Employees with the U.S. Census Bureau have been active in th ...
Nye County declares Census participation matter of civic responsibility
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

What type of home do you live in? How many people were staying in this home on April 1, 2020? What is your name, age, sex, race? What is the name, age, sex, race of the others in this home? How are those in your home related?

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada District 4 Congressional candidate Charles Navarro s ...
Navarro returns to Pahrump
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Charles Navarro, candidate for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, is stopping at the Pahrump Senior Center on Saturday for a meet and greet with area voters.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Paul Wilmot, general manager of surface operations for N ...
Mining has outsize impact on rural Nevada counties
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Mining accounts directly for about 1 percent of the state workforce but is the state’s fifth-largest economic sector, representing 6 percent of the state economy.