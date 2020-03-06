List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty
Pahrump Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.
Two percent milk and juice available daily:
Monday – It’s National Meatball Day! Meatball sliders, pizza with meatballs, salad, soup;
Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec salad, spring salad, green beans, fruit, pea soup;
Wednesday – Cheeseburger skillet, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, cake, soup;
Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, lentil soup;
Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, fruit, soup.
ACTIVITIES
Monday – Joseph Bradley, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;
Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare info, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Healthy Cooking class, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;
Wednesday – NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.;
Thursday – Men’s Breakfast (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Greg Hafen, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 11 a.m.;
Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.
Beatty Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.
The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.
Monday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;
Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, peas, mandarin oranges, birthday cake;
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;
Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;
Friday – Fish tacos with tartar sauce, coleslaw, green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll, brownies.
Amargosa Senior Center
The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.
One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, potato salad, baked beans;
Tuesday – Lemon-baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;
Wednesday – Beef tacos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot;
Thursday – Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;
Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.