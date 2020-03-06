List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – It’s National Meatball Day! Meatball sliders, pizza with meatballs, salad, soup;

Tuesday – Cranberry glazed chicken, Aztec salad, spring salad, green beans, fruit, pea soup;

Wednesday – Cheeseburger skillet, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit, cake, soup;

Thursday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, lentil soup;

Friday – Baked fish, coleslaw, French baked potatoes, salad, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday – Joseph Bradley, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; beading class, 12:30 p.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday – Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Jacob, Medicare info, 10 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Healthy Cooking class, 1-3 p.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday – NyE Coalition bingo, 1 p.m.;

Thursday – Men’s Breakfast (women welcome), 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Greg Hafen, candidate for Assembly, 10 a.m.; Yarn Ladies (crocheting and knitting), 11 a.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; bridge, 12:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

Monday – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Brussels sprouts, mixed fruit, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour pork, fried rice, peas, mandarin oranges, birthday cake;

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, baked acorn squash, cucumbers in sour cream, biscuit with honey, Chantilly fruit cup;

Thursday – Beef nacho casserole, Spanish rice, frijoles charros, orange-spinach salad, fresh plum;

Friday – Fish tacos with tartar sauce, coleslaw, green beans, peaches, whole wheat roll, brownies.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of March 9 – March 13.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun, tomato/lettuce/onion, potato salad, baked beans;

Tuesday – Lemon-baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Beef tacos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, broccoli and cauliflower, Mexican corn saute, fresh apricot;

Thursday – Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.