News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

April 3, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 6 – April 10.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, broccoli, fruit, cake, soup;

Tuesday – Kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat roll, fruit, pudding, bean soup;

Wednesday – Grilled chicken breast strips, wild rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Salmon, pasta, asparagus, peach cup, soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 6 – April 10.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 6 – April 10.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, lettuce/red onion/mayo, oven-baked fries, mixed veggies;

Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fresh orange;

Thursday – Honey-apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.

California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 1 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $16 million.

Sheriff’s Office warns about COVID-19 scams
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that some individuals are using concerns of the COVID-19 virus as a way to scam others, as stated in a video news release by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Operations Sgt. Ann Horak.

Body of missing woman discovered
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking information regarding the body of a female discovered inside of a vehicle last week.

Pahrump’s Grove dispensary offering deliveries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from Pahrump’s Grove cannabis dispensary have started up a brand new delivery service for residents in the valley.

Action demanded to protect inmates from coronavirus
Staff Report

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada is one of six organizations that sent a letter to Gov. Steve Sisolak and other leaders outlining specific actions that should be taken to reduce the COVID-19 exposure of those in the care of our prisons and jails.

Protection equipment numbers down for first responders
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As area first responders answer emergency service calls in the wake of the COVID-19 virus, they themselves are subject to possible exposure to the contagion.

UPS Store essential during crisis
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

UPS has been classified as an essential business nationwide, and local franchisee Gerry Faulkner wants customers to know that the Pahrump location will continue to provide customers with services they expect during these turbulent times.

Pahrump Valley Academy’s charter school application denied
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Academy has been striving to become the valley’s very first charter school, aiming to open its doors in the fall of 2020 but after more than a year of effort, the fledgling academic institution is no more.

Inyo County warn against taking part in ‘high-risk’ activities
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the Inyo County Search and Rescue team, are urging area residents and travelers not to take part in ‘high-risk’ outdoor activities at this time.

In Season: Tomatoes, America’s most popular vegetable
By Terri Meehan Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Legend has it that sometime, during or after the Great Depression, a farmer paid off his entire mortgage by developing and selling a new variety of tomato. That wildly successful tomato variety has since come to be called “Mortgage Lifter” and is available today from many online seed stores.