List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of April 6 – April 10.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, broccoli, fruit, cake, soup;

Tuesday – Kielbasa, parsley potatoes, sauerkraut, whole wheat roll, fruit, pudding, bean soup;

Wednesday – Grilled chicken breast strips, wild rice, California blend veggies, whole wheat bread, fruit, soup;

Thursday – Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fruit cup, soup;

Friday – Salmon, pasta, asparagus, peach cup, soup.

Beatty Senior Center

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun with mushrooms and Swiss cheese, lettuce/red onion/mayo, oven-baked fries, mixed veggies;

Tuesday – Lemon baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos with guacamole and thick and chunky salsa, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fresh orange;

Thursday – Honey-apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, 7-grain bread, honeydew melon;

Friday – Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, oatmeal with raisins, orange juice.