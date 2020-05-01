List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 4 – May 8.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Creamy tortellini-broccoli bake, zucchini, garden salad, fruit;

Tuesday – Goulash, corn, salad, whole wheat roll, fruit salad;

Wednesday – Battered sweet and sour chicken, rice, peas and carrots, spinach salad, Jell-O with fruit;

Thursday – Open-faced turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes, whole wheat bread, corn, cake;

Friday – Tuna casserole, veggie medley, tomato salad, whole wheat bread, oatmeal cookie.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 4 – May 8.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of May 4 – May 8.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – Hamburger patty on whole wheat bun, American cheese, lettuce and tomato, potato salad, California veggie medley;

Tuesday – Lemon-baked fish, parsley new potatoes, seasoned zucchini, garden salad with fat-free French dressing, whole wheat roll, cantaloupe chunks;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos with taco sauce/onion/cilantro, Mexican corn, Spanish rice, fresh apple;

Thursday – Honey apricot chicken, seasoned zucchini, baked yam, spinach salad, fruit, 7-grain bread;

Friday – **Pick up Commodities** Biscuits with low-sodium sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice.