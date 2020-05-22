84°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

May 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 25 – May 29.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chili dog, chopped onion, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Cold roast beef on roll, lettuce/tomato/onion, coleslaw, yogurt pie;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, 7-grain bread, Jell-O with fruit;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, carrots, baked bananas;

Friday – Chicken fingers, hash browns, corn, salad, tapioca pudding.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 25 – May 29.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 18 – May 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, oven baked fries, steamed corn, coleslaw, peaches, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, banana;

Friday – Basted eggs, low-sodium sausage links, home fries with veggies, muffins with honey, orange juice.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Hafen and Bradley face off for Nevada Assembly District 36
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Gregory Hafen II is aiming to keep and Dr. Joseph Bradley is striving to take the Assembly District 36 seat this year and as these are the only two candidates for this seat, the winner will be determined by the 2020 Republican Primary.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Five hopefuls eyeing commission district 1 seat
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commission District 1 is wide open this year, with current office holder Lorinda Wichman termed out and five new faces seeking the seat. The winner of the Republican primary for district 1 will then proceed to the general election where they will take on nonpartisan candidate Darryl Lackey.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Carbone challenging Koenig for Nye County Commission District 2
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 Republican Primary is pitting former Nye County Commissioner Frank Carbone against incumbent John Koenig for the Nye County Commission District 2 seat and with just two candidates on the ballot, the man who takes this race will be determined by the results of the primary election.

The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nevada will be taking part via absent ...
Nye County primary elections underway
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary is Tuesday, June 9 and the election is well underway, with Nye County residents poised to play their part in determining a variety of primary races this election cycle, including those for Nye County Commission District 1, 2 and 3, Nye County School District Board of Trustees Area VI, Nevada Assembly District 36 and Nevada Congressional District 4.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Bounty Hunter Saloon at 680 East Street is seeking donat ...
Bounty Hunter Saloon holding donation drive
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The proprietor of a local bar is doing her best to keep the establishment above water amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd gathered for the annual Memorial Day service a ...
Local Memorial Day remembrance services canceled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The last Monday in May is set aside for Americans to come together on Memorial Day to honor military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The race for Congressional District 4 has a very large pool of contenders, including eight Republicans and six Democrats, all hoping to secure their party’s nomination this primary election. Those nominees will then head to the general election where they will battle it out with each other and two third-party candidates, Libertarian Jonathan Esteban and Independent American Party candidate Barry Rubinson.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Cox facing three opponents in re-election bid
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In the 2020 Republican Primary race for Nye County Commission District 3, incumbent Donna Cox is facing three opponents, Louis “Louie” Baker, Deanna O’Donnell and John Wehrly. The winner of this match-up with then proceed to the general election and go up against Independent American Party candidate Lance Schaus.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dan Schinhofen as shown in a 2018 file photo.
DAN SCHINHOFEN: Not new or normal
By Dan Schinhofen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

There are a few phrases lately that just make me want to scream. The first one is “new normal” and I’ll talk about that later. One of the others is, “no fault of our own” and “we’re all in this together,” both of which have a ring of truth to them. Of course, this is not our “fault,” which begs the question, “whose fault is it?” As for the virus itself I am not inclined to buy into conspiracy theories like George Soros and Bill Gates cooked this up with China. Meanwhile, the Democratic Party leadership is focused on blaming Trump. It seems that Pelosi is more concerned about scoring political points than actually dealing with the issue. So as to fault, the virus is a virus while the greater pain we have all felt is the shutdown of our society and economy.