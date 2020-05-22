List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 photo. The senior center has released its menu for the coming week.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 25 – May 29.

Two percent milk and juice available daily:

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chili dog, chopped onion, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, apple crisp;

Tuesday – Cold roast beef on roll, lettuce/tomato/onion, coleslaw, yogurt pie;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, 7-grain bread, Jell-O with fruit;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe, three-bean salad, carrots, baked bananas;

Friday – Chicken fingers, hash browns, corn, salad, tapioca pudding.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 25 – May 29.

The Beatty Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Two percent milk, coffee and tea are served daily.

The Beatty Senior center’s dining room is closed until further notice and transportation has been suspended, however meals may be picked up curbside on a to-go basis and homebound meals will be delivered. If you are not a regular homebound delivery, call 553-2954. For any other questions, call the center.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of May 18 – May 22.

One percent milk, tea and lemonade available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413.

Monday – CLOSED – Memorial Day;

Tuesday – Sweet and sour chicken, brown rice, peas and carrots, fresh chopped spinach, fat-free Catalina dressing;

Wednesday – BBQ beef sandwich, oven baked fries, steamed corn, coleslaw, peaches, peanut butter cookie;

Thursday – Sweet Italian sausage with red peppers and onions, whole wheat macaroni, steamed broccoli, mixed green salad, banana;

Friday – Basted eggs, low-sodium sausage links, home fries with veggies, muffins with honey, orange juice.