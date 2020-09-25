90°F
Local animal rescue hosts free adoption event

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
September 25, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Officials from a local animal rescue agency are hosting a three-day animal adoption event beginning today through Sunday.

Dubbed “Maddie’s Pet Adoption Day,” will be held at the Never Forgotten Animal Society, which is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization located at 520 East Street Unit C from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., according to event volunteer Maxine Brown.

“Maddie’s Pet Adoption Days is made possible by a grant from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation,” Brown said. “We are doing the adoptions on Friday September 25th Saturday September 26th and September 27th, from 9 a.m. to 6 pm., where you can adopt a pet for free.”

Never Forgotten Animal Society’s Executive Director Pat Leming said the facility has been up and running for roughly two and a half years.

She spoke about how the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation has helped to pave the way to unite individuals and families with pet companions.

“They have made an incredible and remarkable change in the rescue industry, because 5,000 animals have been adopted out through this program, over the past three years,” Leming said. “We have approximately 255 animals that we will be adopting out this weekend. “We have Siberian Huskies and I have a Catahoula Heeler which is a herding dog. The nice thing about Pahrump is that we would not be here if it wasn’t for community support. We have vet bills where I probably spend more than $2,000 a week.”

Coinciding with the adoption event will be of a yard sale style event at the location.

“The Make An Offer Shoppe, helps me with what I need for animal care,” Leming said. “It has become an integral part of our operations, in trying to keep the doors open. We have all kinds of different items like furniture, appliances, and all kinds of other household items. We’re always accepting donations of items, but the only things we cannot take are books, clothing, and shoes. This weekend we will have all of our items out front.”

Additionally, Leming spoke about what’s known as the Foster-to-Adopt program.

“If someone comes in here and falls in love with a kitten, that’s too young to be spayed or neutered, they get to take that animal home with them,” she said. “You don’t own it, but you introduce the kitten to your home environment where they can socialize and that kind of thing. Once they get old enough to be spayed or neutered, we will get that done at our expense and their rabies shot at the same time. At that time, it transitions from a foster, to a full adoption.”

For additional information on the adoption event or to donate household items, call ( 775) 537-8674.

Additional information can be found on the Never Forgotten Animal Society’s website by logging onto www.neverforgottenanimalsociety.com.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

