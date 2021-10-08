66°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Local doctor Craig remembered

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 8, 2021 - 8:38 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrum ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Dr. William Craig, an Internal Medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, passed away this month due to complications related to COVID-19 pneumonia. News of his death was posted on the Reflections Healthcare Facebook page on Sept. 17.

Expressions of sympathy, shock and condolences have been pouring in on social media regarding the passing of Dr. William Craig, an internal medicine physician at Pahrump’s Reflections Healthcare, where the message of his death was posted on Sept. 17.

“We regret to inform everyone that Dr. William V. Craig passed away due to complications of COVID pneumonia,” Reflections said on Facebook. “We share in everyone’s grief and sadness as we celebrate the life of a man we all loved and respected deeply.”

Career and life

According to the medical website Vitals.com, Dr. Craig received his medical degree from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York upon graduating back in 1975.

With more than 46 years of experience in medicine, Dr. Craig began his residency at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Aside from his professional endeavors, Craig, who was multilingual, enjoyed reading a wide variety of literature including poetry, short stories, plays and novels, in English, German and Spanish.

Dr. Craig was a pianist, and also played bassoon. Prior to his passing, Dr. Craig had begun to try his hand at playing the cello.

When he was off-duty, Dr. Craig loved to work in his garden and was an avid golfer, who also spent time regularly meditating and praying.

Office art gallery

Along with employing lifesaving medical procedures in his practice, Dr. Craig, as noted in a Pahrump Valley Times article published in January of this year, began using artwork to help his patients get back on the road to good health.

The works are displayed at the Reflections Healthcare location at 2270 Commercial Drive.

Dr. Craig said that he wanted to inspire and provoke the thoughts and feelings among his patients, as they recover.

Though the art exhibit is not open to the general public, all Reflections Healthcare patients are invited to participate with their respective thoughts and feelings during each office visit.

Dr. Craig emphasized that, “there are just some things you can’t write a prescription for.”

“It is our intention to use art as a way for each of us to connect more deeply with ourselves, each other, our community and the natural world surrounding us,” he said at the time. “We hope to instigate, inspire and provoke your thoughts, feelings, reactions, memories, or associations, and to ultimately open a conversation about how life influences us and how we respond to such influences.”

As stated in the Reflections social media post, the facility will continue to assist patients in securing a new provider and is working closely with other health care professionals in the community to assist with continuity of care.

Dr. Craig’s memorial is planned for Saturday, Oct. 23 at 1:00 p.m. at the Pahrump Community Church at 1061 E Wilson Rd.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Owner Dr. Katarina Sepulvada, center, of Centered Care Chiro ...
New chiropractic clinic arrives in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Members from the Rotary Club of Pahrump and the Pahrump Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries, came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at one of Pahrump’s newest businesses.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the proposed location for the Rough Hat Nye ...
Rough Hat solar field subject of next Pahrump public lands committee meeting
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The town of Pahrump is bordered by thousands of acres of land managed by the Bureau of Land Management and these lands have become the target of a variety of solar energy projects in recent years, with yet another slated for nearly 3,400 acres near the southern border of the town, dubbed the Rough Hat Nye County Solar Project.

Getty Images
Wildfire at national security site fully contained
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada National Security Site Fire &Rescue and the Bureau of Land Management announced on Tuesday that a wildfire that had been burning at the security site was declared “fully contained and extinguished,” NNSS said in a release.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 6th Annual Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic was held o ...
Remote Area Medical clinic serves hundreds in Pahurmp
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic took place for the sixth consecutive year this past weekend and throughout the two-day event, hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were given the chance to have their lives bettered with free medical services, including general health exams, vision screenings and prescription eyeglasses and, one of the most consistently popular features of these annual clinics, dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Screenshot This screenshot from the Census website shows the 2020 Census results for Nevada and ...
Population of Nye County grows to over 51k
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 census was conducted last year and after many long months of awaiting the results, the new population figures for states, counties, cities and towns all around the United State have now been officially released. According to the data from the decennial census, Nye County and Pahrump have both seen an upswing in population over the past 10 years while several other communities in the county have experienced population declines.

 
Bob Herbert remembered as ‘patriarch of the Guard in Nevada’
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday memorial ceremony in Las Vegas honored the service of longtime Nevada Army National Guard leader Bob Herbert, who was also an aide to then-Sen. Harry Reid. Herbert died Sept 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Visitors at the Beatty Museum view images from local Beatt ...
Beatty Museum work from featuring local photographer
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Works by longtime Beatty photographer and writer Richard Stephens are now on display at the Beatty Museum with an opening show planned later this month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee agenda is pi ...
Nye County Redistricting Committee members appointed
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is entering the redistricting process that comes as a result of the conclusion of the 2020 Census, with a total of seven members appointed to the newly formed Nye County Redistricting Advisory Committee, which will hold its first public meeting next week.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Recovers Listening Tour made a trip to the Pahrum ...
Nevada Recovers Listening Tour makes stop in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery aid making its way into the state’s coffers, Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s office and the office of the Nevada governor have teamed up to host the Nevada Recovers Listening Tour, an initiative aimed at gathering public input on how the state can best put those federal dollars to use.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Officials at the Nye County Sheriff’s Office are hoping f ...
Annual ‘Faith and Blue’ event returns to Petrack Park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It’s an opportunity for the community to join together with area law enforcement agencies and churches by way of an initiative known as “Faith and Blue.”