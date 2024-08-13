Longtime local clothing shop changes hand— meet the new owner

At 65, Laraine Babbitt is embarking on an all-new adventure — she’s become an entrepreneur for the first time in her life with the acquisition of the popular local clothing shop, Sunflower Fashions.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Carmen Murzyn, a loyal Sunflower Fashions customer and friend of the new owner, Laraine Babbitt, shows off a light gray cardigan, just one of the many options available at the clothing store.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Laraine Babbitt has taken over as the new owner of Sunflower Fashions, following the retirement of Patti Vitz.

“This is my last hurrah, it’s my last, next chapter,” Babbitt told the Pahrump Valley Times with a satisfied laugh. “And it just goes to show you, don’t discount people who are older. We still have a lot of life in us.”

Babbitt is a longtime resident of Pahrump, where she has spent the last few years semi-retired and heavily involved in a variety of area organizations, including Ms. Senior Golden Years USA, reigning as the 2019-2020 queen. In fact, it was this organization that originally forged a friendship between Sunflower Fashions’ former owner Patti Vitz and Babbitt, whose mother and another former Golden Years Queen, Eileen DeCosta, had been a regular customer at the shop.

“I’ve known Patti for years, since 2006 when she still had that little blue trailer over on the highway,” Babbitt detailed. “Buying the store was something that I had talked with Patti about a couple of years back and it was kind of up in the air but it finally came to fruition!”

In the town of Pahrump, there aren’t many clothing retailers for residents to choose from. As such, it’s not surprising that when word started circulating about Vitz’s pending retirement, many of Sunflower Fashions’ longtime customers were worried about the possibility of losing one of their favorite stores. That’s one reason Babbitt was eager to take on this new challenge.

“I am really excited to step in and keep Sunflower Fashions going. I’ve always wanted to own my own business and I have always loved fashion, clothing, jewelry, purses, shoes, all of that, so this was just the perfect fit,” she said. “And Patti has been a sweetheart, she’s been there for me for any questions I have and she’s mentoring me as I get settled in.”

Babbitt noted that a few of the brands featured in the store have changed but overall, Sunflower Fashions will maintain the same style it’s become so well-known for over the years. She’s also incorporating a very special corner in honor of her mother, DeCosta, whose gently-used and still beautiful clothing will be on sale. With blouses and jackets, sundresses and formal gowns, pants and skirts, hats, shoes and jewelry galore, Sunflower Fashions has something to catch the eye of almost any shopper.

“We have size 2 through size 3-X, with something for just about everybody, we’ve got you covered. And if we don’t have what you’re looking for, we can order it,” Babbitt remarked.

It’s not just about the outfits and accessories, though, with Babbitt adding that she will be endeavoring to continue Vitz’s philanthropic works as well.

“Patti and Sunflower Fashions have become such a big part of the community, she has done so, so much. I plan to continue on with the things she’s been doing, like the Victorian tea for Ms. Senior Golden Years, as well as fashion shows for various causes, donating baskets and gift certificates for fundraisers, all of those wonderful things. I am just so happy I could take over the business and try to fill her shoes, because she’s a great person,” Babbitt enthused.

As a former Golden Years Queen and continual supporter of the organization, Babbitt said she will be reviving an old tradition at Sunflower Fashions, too. “I’m going to display a picture of the current Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, because you know, B.J. wants us to always try to promote the organization as much as we can. People can see the picture and ask, ‘Hey, what’s that all about?’ and then get involved!”

Sunflower Fashions has joined the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce and will be holding a formal grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 12, which will be a doubly exciting day for Babbitt as it also marks her 66th birthday.

“Our current Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest, will be here and we’ll have little giveaways for everyone who comes. I’m thinking about doing some gift-certificate raffles, too, something fun like that, so it should be a really nice time,” Babbitt remarked. “The ribbon cutting will be at 4 p.m. that afternoon so come on out and say hello!”

