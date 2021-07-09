98°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

‘Love Letters’ play fundraiser to benefit Pahrump Valley Lions Club

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 9, 2021 - 7:01 am
 
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lion ...
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lions Club the evenings of Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17 for a production of the play, "Love Letters."
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Wi ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Sanders Family Winery will be taken over by the Lions Club the evenings of Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17 for a production of the play, "Love Letters."

Anyone looking to enjoy some theatric entertainment while contributing to a good cause will want to mark their calendars for next Friday and Saturday, July 16 and 17, when the Pahrump Valley Lions Club will take over Sanders Family Winery for a production of “Love Letters.”

“The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is pleased to announce a production of the A.R. Gurney play ‘Love Letters.’ The play will be performed at Sanders Family Winery, 3780 Kellogg Road in Pahrump, on July 16 and 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic or meal. The play will begin at dusk,” a press release issued earlier this month detailed.

Lions Club member Bill Newyear said the club had been looking to hold a fundraiser and as he was already familiar with Love Letters, having performed in it himself in the past, he felt it would be just the thing for the Lions Club to pursue. “I knew that it would be relatively easy to produce and that we had the perfect venue in Sanders Family Winery,” Newyear told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I enlisted the help of Linda DeMeo, who has been fantastic and we’re good to go on July 16 and 17.”

As described in the press release, Love Letters is a two-character play that centers on two people who have continued to write to one another despite being separated by circumstances of the day. Over the course of 60 years, the two maintain loving communication, with the actors each reading portions of the letters the two have sent throughout the decades. Starring Newyear and DeMeo, the play is set to be an emotionally inspiring and chuckle-inducing good time all in the name of a wonderful cause, supporting the Pahrump Valley Lions Club.

“Mrs. DeMeo moved to Pahrump in 1999 with her husband Tony. She has been active in community affairs and received the Chamber of Commerce award and an Acts of Kindness award. She was one of the founders of the Holiday Task Force (now known as the Pahrump Holiday Task Force) which provides meals at Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter. Mrs. DeMeo has performed in three productions with Pahrump’s own Shadow Mountain Community Players and has hosted her own radio program,” the release informed.

“Mr. Newyear has been a Pahrump resident since 2013. He’s a retired seventh-grade math teacher and has either performed in or directed almost 100 productions. Mr. Newyear received an award for his favorite performance as Luther Billis in ‘South Pacific.’ He was honored to have performed Love Letters with actress Tippi Hedren of ‘The Birds’ fame,” the release continued.

All of the money raised through the production of Love Letters is destined to stay right here in the valley and be used to provide a wide variety of support to the local community.

“For 49 years, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has been meeting the needs of the citizens of Pahrump. Whether it’s doing eye screenings for school children or veterans, providing scholarships, cleaning roadsides or a myriad of other projects, the Pahrump Valley Lions Club has lived up to the Lions’ motto ‘We Serve’,” the press release stated, with Newyear adding, “Anything that needs to be done, we try to do!”

Tickets are $25 each and can be reserved by calling Sanders Family Winery at 775-727-1776 or Newyear at 661-406-5502.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Charlotte Uyeno/Pahrump Valley Times The local fireworks spectacular was once again put on by l ...
Fabulous 4th of July Fireworks flare over Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

America’s 245th birthday was celebrated with true holiday style during the town of Pahrump’s annual Fourth of July Fireworks Show, which saw a huge turnout of thousands gathered together at Petrack Park for what was one of the largest pyrotechnic extravaganzas in all of Southern Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Vacation Bible School returns to Pahrump's Salvation Army Se ...
Vacation Bible School returns to Salvation Army
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Salvation Army Pastor Jon Watt is pleased to announce the return of the agency’s Vacation Bible School.

Photo courtesy of NCSO Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly swears in more than two dozen area resi ...
Sheriff’s office certifies Rapid Response Team members
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Several dozen area residents late last month were recognized for their successful participation in a new program formed by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Getty Images Nye County is considering the possible establishment of a local diesel tax and is ...
Diesel tax workshop set for Wednesday in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Some of the most common complaints among those in Nye County center on the condition of the county’s roadways, with both residents and visitors lamenting the abundance of potholes, cracks and crumbling edges but maintaining the thousands of miles of roads in the third largest county in the United States is no easy task and it comes with great cost.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force's inaugural Fourth of July Pa ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force July 4 activities declared a grand success
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Independence Day in the Pahrump Valley was an occasion to remember in 2021, with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its very first event in celebration of the Fourth of July and hundreds of community members turning out to enjoy all that was available during the group’s festivities.

Getty Images
50th Annual Jim Butler Days celebration rescheduled
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Arts Council approved several grants, including two American Rescue Plan grants, according to a recent announcement. Most of the application periods opened on July 1.

Getty Images On Nov. 21, 2019, the company entered into a 20-year term lease/purchase option a ...
Mining project moves to 2nd phase
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

VR Resources, a Canadian junior exploration company, said that second phase drilling has started at its Reveille silver-copper and gold project near Tonopah, according to the press release.

File photo Brin Gibson, left, chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, and John Moran, chairma ...
Critics give Control Board earful over COVID-19 policies for gaming
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Critics of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s COVID-19 health and safety policies enforced by gaming regulators spent 45 minutes urging board mask and vaccination policies be rescinded.