‘Major announcement’ coming from Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo as shown in a file photo.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is planning a “major announcement” today, July 24, in Las Vegas involving Nevada’s “4th Congressional District” seat, a news release issued Tuesday states.

The event is planned for 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Bonanza High School, his alma mater. No other major details were released. Blundo is a Republican elected to the Nye County Commissioners in 2018.

Check Friday’s Pahrump Valley Times newspaper print edition for more. Nevada’s 4th U.S. Congressional District seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nevada.