News

Man accused of DUI crashes at local RV park

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
August 20, 2021 - 4:20 am
 
Paul Heinen
A mixture of alcohol and prescription drugs led to the arrest of a motorist, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

As stated in a news release, Deputy Colton Williams was dispatched to the Saddle West RV Park at approximately 3:20 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 7, for an accident report of a vehicle striking an RV.

Upon arrival, Williams was advised by medics, who were already on scene, that the vehicle’s motor was still running and the driver, identified as Paul Heinen, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was sitting in the driver’s seat in physical control of the car.

“Medics advised that he took hydrocodone with vodka, which was mentioned in their written statement,” Williams’ arrest report stated. “While speaking to Paul, he advised that when he was driving, he blacked out. Paul also stated that he had vodka and hydrocodone at 4:00 in the morning, before operating his vehicle.”

Additionally, Williams noted that while observing Heinen, the man seemed dazed and confused.

“I asked Paul if he knew what time it was, and he mentioned 11 a.m., while it was after 3 p.m.,” according to the report. “Also, while asking questions, Paul thought Trump was the president. I further observed Paul to have bloodshot, watery eyes. I then asked Paul if that was his trailer that he hit and he mentioned yes. Paul didn’t perform the standard field sobriety test because of the accident.”

The report went on to state that Heinen was placed into custody due to violating Nevada Revised Statute 484c.110, by admitting to taking hydrocodone and drinking vodka at the time he struck his trailer while driving the vehicle.

As a result, Heinen was arrested on suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he consented to a blood draw, the police report revealed.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

