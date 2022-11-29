38°F
Man arrested, another on the loose after allegedly kidnapping and trying to kill elderly Pahrump woman

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2022 - 9:01 am
 
Updated November 29, 2022 - 9:03 am
A search is underway for a man suspected of kidnapping and trying to murder an elderly Pahrump woman.

Nye County deputies and detectives say the man believed to be Ryan Sanders, 37, of Pahrump, brutally attacked the woman in her home on the 1000 block of Enchanted Mesa Street, just after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 while she was sleeping.

The man burglarized the woman’s home, according to the report, before allegedly forcing her into the back of her own white Honda Civic and driving it to the Desert View Hospital parking lot.

That’s where Richard Duncan, 31, of Pahrump allegedly picked up the car, according to NCSO reports, and drove the woman to an abandoned RV lot along the 3000 block of Malibou Avenue just before sunrise.

“The victim was again brutally attacked, lost consciousness and left for dead,” NCSO reports said. “Hours later, the victim awoke, and fled to a nearby residence, where the sheriff’s office was eventually contacted.”

At some point, a grayish-blue 2008 Chrysler 300 with Nevada license plate 710VMC was also stolen from the woman’s home, according to NCSO reports. While deputies say they recovered her Honda Civic around 2 a.m. on Thanksgving Day near the intersection of Elderberry and Leslie streets, the Chrysler has not been found.

Duncan was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 26, after Nye County deputies say they found evidence linking him to the crime. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to locate Sanders, who remains on the loose and is wanted for his alleged involement in the crime.

The motive of the men remains unclear.

Those with information are urged to call 911, email sheriff@co.nye.nv.us, or contact NCSO on social media.

“Please review your surveillance systems during these times to see if any of the events were caught on video,” detectives urged. “If you saw something possibly related to any of these events or individuals please report them immediately. If you observe the Chrysler 300, please immediately contact 911 to report the vehicle’s location.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

