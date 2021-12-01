55°F
News

Man calls 911 while speaking to deputies, report says

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Ramon Mesa Enriquez

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly called 911 for a complaint about loud music at a residence along South Chippewa Street last week but ended up getting arrested himself.

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy John Tolle responded to the residence where upon arrival, he met with the reporting party, identified as Ramon Mesa Enriquez, who wanted to sign a citizen’s citation regarding the roaring music.

“I contacted Ramon Mesa Enriquez, who resides at the address,” Tolle’s report stated. “While deputy Huggins was completing the citation and I was standing outside of the residence, Ramon willfully called 911. Ramon disregarded two deputies on the scene and called 911 to report an incident that occurred the day prior. Ramon was not reporting any emergency of any kind, and was taken into custody for misuse of 911.

After being transported to the Nye County Detention Center, Enriquez was booked on the alleged incident, where bail was set at $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus spent much of the last weekend at the Salvation ...
Pahrump community partakes of Photos with Santa
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Salvation Army headquarters in Pahrump was abuzz with activity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 26, 27 and 28 as members of the Nye County Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace worked to bring some holiday cheer to the valley while also raising much-needed funds to support its nonprofit mission.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided on the Nevada Legislature's website, this photo sh ...
Assemblyman Hafen decries state redistricting, files lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The election of Pahrump’s Nevada State Assembly representative just got a bit more complicated, thanks to the approval of a redistricting proposal by the Legislature last month.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee meeting on Nov. ...
No support from Pahrump committee for Rough Hat Nye solar project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Tuesday, Nov. 30 was a long one for members of the Pahrump Public Lands Advisory Committee, which convened a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. and did not adjourn until around 9:30 p.m. that night.

Robert Radcliffe
Pahrump man facing first-degree arson charge
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump man is facing a first-degree arson charge after admitting to setting his home on fire.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Thieves stole a cargo trailer containing more than $2,000 wo ...
Local Salvation Army hit by thieves
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As Pahrump’s Salvation Army prepares to serve families in need during the holiday season, approximately $500 worth of new toys set aside for its annual Angel Tree program were recently stolen, along with Christmas decorations and items being stored for the Kiwanis Club and Pahrump’s Sleep In Heavenly Peace organization.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A volunteer at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's annual Commu ...
Pahrump community comes together for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time for appreciation and for hundreds of Pahrump area residents and visitors, there was plenty to be grateful for this year at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a group of locals who were working to ...
Pahrump Valley Academy virtual town hall set for Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Throughout much of 2019 and into 2020, a group of local residents hoping to add a new educational option to the valley worked diligently toward establishing Pahrump Valley Academy, which would have been the valley’s very first public charter school, only to have the proposal nixed in early 2020.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the Pahrump Rotary Club bestowed approximately 1, ...
Rotary Club encouraging students to read
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Rotary Club has performed countless community service projects since its inception in 1987.