Man calls 911 while speaking to deputies, report says

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly called 911 for a complaint about loud music at a residence along South Chippewa Street last week but ended up getting arrested himself.

Ramon Mesa Enriquez

As stated in a sheriff’s office arrest report, Deputy John Tolle responded to the residence where upon arrival, he met with the reporting party, identified as Ramon Mesa Enriquez, who wanted to sign a citizen’s citation regarding the roaring music.

“I contacted Ramon Mesa Enriquez, who resides at the address,” Tolle’s report stated. “While deputy Huggins was completing the citation and I was standing outside of the residence, Ramon willfully called 911. Ramon disregarded two deputies on the scene and called 911 to report an incident that occurred the day prior. Ramon was not reporting any emergency of any kind, and was taken into custody for misuse of 911.

After being transported to the Nye County Detention Center, Enriquez was booked on the alleged incident, where bail was set at $5,000.

