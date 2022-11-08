55°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Pahrump NV
News

Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting people in neck, back

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 8, 2022 - 9:26 am
 
Nye County Detention Center Benjamin Talbot
Nye County Detention Center Benjamin Talbot

A man is facing attempted murder and other serious charges following a Nov. 3 incident on the south end of Pahrump.

Deputy Michael Connelly and other deputies were responding to a call about a weapons offense at the intersection of South Indian Reservation Road and Turner Boulevard at approximately 9:18 p.m., according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, when dispatch advised them that a man had been shot in the neck and back.

Suspect attempts to flee from deputies

A dispatch told them the suspect rammed his vehicle into another vehicle and began firing several rounds before fleeing the scene, according to the arrest report.

“Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit,” the report stated. “Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was identified as Benjamin Talbot, 30, who allegedly threw two loaded shotguns out of his vehicle. Talbot stated that he had narcotics on him.”

Talbot admitted to using methamphetamine and said he hadn’t slept for five days, according to the report.

Talbot also exhibited signs and symptoms of methamphetamine use, according to the report.

The initial investigation revealed that Talbot allegedly shot approximately two rounds into a vehicle and then rammed his vehicle, causing the other to spin out on the roadway along Manse Road.

Several individuals injured

“The victims sustained shrapnel wounds to their face, right forearm, while another sustained gunshot wounds to their upper back and neck,” the report noted. “A female victim sustained a shrapnel wound to her right eye and the back of her head.”

All are expected to recover from their injuries.

Talbot was charged with one count of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, five counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Facing multiple charges

Talbot also faces two counts of child abuse and two counts of elderly abuse.

Bail amount was set at $355,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Time An event for Nye County sheriff candidate Sharon Wehrly ...
Four Nye County Sheriff’s supervisors claim retaliation in lawsuit against bosses, county
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office supervisors Lt. Adam Tippetts, Sgt. Corey Fowles and deputies Michael Cleveland and Allen Lynn are claiming in a class-action lawsuit that they faced retaliation under Sheriff Sharon Wehrly and Capt. David Boruchowitz, after voicing support for the sheriff’s political rival in this year’s election.

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo speaks during a news conference at the Nye County Commission ...
Prosecutor plans to refile case against Nye commissioner
By Jeff Burbank Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A judge dismissed a domestic violence case against a Nye commissioners, but the prosecutor intends to refile the case once witnesses respond to subpeonas to testify.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In the coming year, the county has plans for several other s ...
County updated on current, planned road projects
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling and his road crews have been quite busy over the last year, with a variety of repair, maintenance and improvement projects addressing an array of streets throughout the county. To keep the public and county officials apprised of what is happening, Bolling provided the Nye County Commission with an update on current and future projects during its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fire crews battle a structure fire on Manse Road on Oct. 29 ...
Rollover crash claims life of driver
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to several serious calls for service over the past week.

Mick Akers/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Rural Housing Authority will soon launch the "Buy in ...
‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The program will support the financing of single-family units, townhomes, condos and manufactured homes converted to real property, as well as two- and four-unit properties so long as the applicant will use one of the units as their primary residence.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken Tuesday, Sept. 13, shows one of the 300 do ...
DA: Embattled kennel operators face more charges
Staff report

The Nye County District Attorney’s Office says it has substantially increased the number of counts in the criminal complaints against Vasily Platunov and Oksana Higgins, the kennel operators accused in one of the county’s biggest animal torture cases.