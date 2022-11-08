Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting people in neck, back

Deputies say the suspect told them he was on meth and hadn’t slept for five days, according to a NCSO report.

Nye County Detention Center Benjamin Talbot

A man is facing attempted murder and other serious charges following a Nov. 3 incident on the south end of Pahrump.

Deputy Michael Connelly and other deputies were responding to a call about a weapons offense at the intersection of South Indian Reservation Road and Turner Boulevard at approximately 9:18 p.m., according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, when dispatch advised them that a man had been shot in the neck and back.

Suspect attempts to flee from deputies

A dispatch told them the suspect rammed his vehicle into another vehicle and began firing several rounds before fleeing the scene, according to the arrest report.

“Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and engaged in a pursuit,” the report stated. “Deputies stopped the vehicle and the driver, who was the sole occupant, was identified as Benjamin Talbot, 30, who allegedly threw two loaded shotguns out of his vehicle. Talbot stated that he had narcotics on him.”

Talbot admitted to using methamphetamine and said he hadn’t slept for five days, according to the report.

Talbot also exhibited signs and symptoms of methamphetamine use, according to the report.

The initial investigation revealed that Talbot allegedly shot approximately two rounds into a vehicle and then rammed his vehicle, causing the other to spin out on the roadway along Manse Road.

Several individuals injured

“The victims sustained shrapnel wounds to their face, right forearm, while another sustained gunshot wounds to their upper back and neck,” the report noted. “A female victim sustained a shrapnel wound to her right eye and the back of her head.”

All are expected to recover from their injuries.

Talbot was charged with one count of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, four counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, five counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Facing multiple charges

Talbot also faces two counts of child abuse and two counts of elderly abuse.

Bail amount was set at $355,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes