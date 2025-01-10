Mark your calendars – Mardi Gras is coming to Pahrump

Special to Pahrump Valley Times One of Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley's programs is the Live Your Dream award, which offers area women the chance at a cash award that they can use for any need they may have as they seek to further their education. The 2025 winners will be honored at the club's Mardi Gras 2025 fundraiser, slated for March 1.

Fat Tuesday will be celebrated on March 4 but the carnival atmosphere will be coming to the Pahrump Valley a few days early during the Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley’s annual Mardi Gras fundraiser.

“This vibrant event will bring together community leaders, supporters and friends for an evening of festivities – all in support of empowering women and girls through education and training,” an announcement from the nonprofit enthused. “This event promises to be a memorable evening for all, blending enjoyment with purpose.”

Mardi Gras-goers will indulge in a night of live entertainment, delicious food and of course, plenty of chances to score some prizes to take home. A silent auction will feature an array of items and the live auction is sure to add some hilarity as attendees vie to outbid one another. The ever-popular “Purse-A-Palooza” will be making a return, too, with a plethora of gift cards and certificates generously donated by area businesses. A 50/50 raffle will help to raise additional cash for the cause and the “Dessert Dash” will offer a variety of sumptuous sweets to win.

At the event, several ladies will be honored, as well, including the recipients of this year’s Live Your Dream Award and the winner of the 2025 Ruby Award and Community Volunteer Award. The Live Your Dream recipients will each receive a cash award to further their educational endeavors while the Ruby Award goes to a non-Soroptimist woman who has made valuable contributions for the betterment of women and girls. The Community Volunteer Award goes to either a man or a woman who goes above and beyond in volunteering for their community. Nominations for both the Ruby and Community Volunteer awards can be made by calling Linda Wright at 775-419-7357.

Aside from ticket sales, the Soroptimist club is also seeking sponsors to boost the success of Mardi Gras 2025.

“We invite you to join us as a valued sponsor and play a crucial role in this inspiring mission. Your sponsorship will not only showcase your commitment to our community but will directly impact the lives of women and girls striving for economic empowerment,” the club states. “As a sponsor, your company will be prominently recognized in front of our engaged audience. Together, we can create opportunities for women and girls in our community, offering them the education and resources they need to succeed. Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a difference. We look forward to partnering with you to empower and uplift our community!”

Mardi Gras 2025 is set for Saturday, March 1 inside the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. Doors will open at 4:30 with dinner scheduled for 6 p.m.

Tickets are $75 per person or $135 per couple.

For more information, to become a sponsor or to secure tickets, contact Nancy Davis at SIPVPresident@gmail.com or call 702-289-6425.

Help stop human trafficking

An organization dedicated to the betterment of the lives of women and girls across the globe, Soroptimist International is helping to thrust what is an ugly – and therefore often ignored – reality of today's society into the spotlight.

Human trafficking is a crime that reaches into communities everywhere, from small towns to metropolises, and it does not discriminate. Anyone can fall prey to human trafficking, regardless of age, sex, race, financial status or background. Though estimates likely do not encompass the whole of the problem, the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report projected that somewhere around 27 million individuals around the world are exploited for labor, services and commercial sex.

As part of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley will be hosting a community event aimed at raising awareness about human trafficking, ways to recognize potential victims and how to help eradicate the crime.

The club is partnership with Bikers Against Bullying for this year's event, which will offer attendees a free brown-box lunch from Rango's Pit Stop, along with opportunities to educate themselves and even hear from a survivor of human trafficking in person.

The event is set for tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Valley Electric Conference Center, 800 E. Highway 372.

For more information or to secure tickets contact Linda Turner at SIPVPresElect@gmail.com or call 503-309-6996.