50°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board

Staff Report
February 9, 2021 - 8:40 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

McKinney-James is a Nevada-based expert in environmental business and technology policy, renewable and clean energy advocacy and sustainable development.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Ioneer board and look forward to working on a project that has a compelling sustainability focus,” McKinney-James said in a press release. “Rhyolite Ridge is extremely well-positioned to contribute to diversification of the Nevada economy with high-quality jobs in the new economy and is critical to the electrification and decarbonization targets in the United States and across the globe.”

McKinney-James directed the Department of Business and Industry, Nevada’s largest state agency, and was recognized for her innovation providing efficient and advanced services to the Nevada business community. As the former CEO of the Corporation for Solar Technology and Renewable Resources, she is credited with authoring the strategy to fast-track the integration of renewable resources into utility energy portfolios. Her professional focus has underscored a commitment to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy.

McKinney-James has more than two decades of service as a public company director and has been a board member of MGM Resorts International since 2005, where she currently chairs the corporate social responsibility committee. She is also the board chair for the Energy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.

McKinney-James is considered a leading voice in ESG and has been deeply engaged in every aspect of board governance, making her an invaluable asset to Ioneer’s board as it prepares to become a major player in the domestic EV supply chain.

Ioneer is the 100% owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, the only known lithium-boron deposit in North America and one of only two known such deposits in the world.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Getty Images The CHAP program has served approximately 29,000 Nevadans to date. The additional ...
Housing assistance program gets additional $124 million
Staff Report

The Nevada Housing Division has received approximately $124 million to provide additional temporary rental and housing expense assistance through the CARES Housing Assistance Program.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Initial claims for PUA top 1 million in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending Jan. 30 totaled 9,821, down 284 claims, or 2.8%, compared to the previous week’s total of 10,105 claims, according to finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a press conference to update Nevada citizens about the coronav ...
Sisolak supports legislation to increase PETS funding
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday issued a statement in response to the introduction of a bill draft request which would allocate an additional $50 million to support small businesses through the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Grant Program:

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living as seen on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021.
Deadly COVID-19 wave strikes Pahrump facility
Staff Report

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 at a Pahrump memory care and assisted living facility led to the deaths of three residents as the vaccine rollout continues in Nye County and across the state.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Frank Duszynski Jr., 72, received his first dose of the Pfi ...
VA brings vaccinations for COVID to Pahrump
Staff Report

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System delivered the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to more than 400 veterans at the Pahrump VA Clinic over the weekend of Feb. 6-7. This is the first time VASNHS has administered the vaccine outside of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Getty Images
Testing underway for new technology for cancer fight
Staff Report

Theralink Technologies announced that it has begun the testing of its first patients with the Theralink’s Reverse Phase Protein Array technology.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times More than 100 skiers and snowboarders ranging in ages 3 to ...
Bridgeport now open for snowmobiling
Staff Report

Because of snow from recent storms, the Bridgeport Winter Recreation Area in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport Ranger District is now open for snowmobiling.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue downward trend
Staff Report

The Nevada Hospital Association reports the state is continuing to see a downward trajectory in COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 956 confirmed and 116 suspected as of Friday, Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek announced at the daily briefing on the state’s pandemic response.

Health officials recommend vaccination and hand-washing to avoid contracting the flu. (Erik Ver ...
Influenza activity down from past flu seasons
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Influenza activity — specifically hospitzlizations, deaths and positive test results from sentinel laboratories — has been significantly lower than past years, according to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health, Office of Public Health Investigations and Epidemiology, which regularly monitors influenza activity in the state.