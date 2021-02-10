McKinney-James joins Ioneer’s board

Ioneer Ltd. announced the appointment of Rose McKinney-James as an independent non-executive director to its board on Feb. 3.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Rose McKinney-James

McKinney-James is a Nevada-based expert in environmental business and technology policy, renewable and clean energy advocacy and sustainable development.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Ioneer board and look forward to working on a project that has a compelling sustainability focus,” McKinney-James said in a press release. “Rhyolite Ridge is extremely well-positioned to contribute to diversification of the Nevada economy with high-quality jobs in the new economy and is critical to the electrification and decarbonization targets in the United States and across the globe.”

McKinney-James directed the Department of Business and Industry, Nevada’s largest state agency, and was recognized for her innovation providing efficient and advanced services to the Nevada business community. As the former CEO of the Corporation for Solar Technology and Renewable Resources, she is credited with authoring the strategy to fast-track the integration of renewable resources into utility energy portfolios. Her professional focus has underscored a commitment to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy.

McKinney-James has more than two decades of service as a public company director and has been a board member of MGM Resorts International since 2005, where she currently chairs the corporate social responsibility committee. She is also the board chair for the Energy Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy by supporting policy solutions that create robust, competitive markets and the benefits they bring.

McKinney-James is considered a leading voice in ESG and has been deeply engaged in every aspect of board governance, making her an invaluable asset to Ioneer’s board as it prepares to become a major player in the domestic EV supply chain.

Ioneer is the 100% owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, the only known lithium-boron deposit in North America and one of only two known such deposits in the world.