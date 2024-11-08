Military members honored this Veterans Day

Amid the stir caused by the election, do not to forget those who make the democratic process possible.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents, both veteran and civilian alike, are always in attendance at the VFW's Veterans Day ceremony, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In 2023, the Girl Scouts had the honor of presenting the colors at the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Pahrump Veterans Memorial. This year's event is set for 10 a.m.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Dirty, dusty and torn, American Flags in need of a proper send off are officially laid to rest at Flag Retirement ceremonies hosted by the VFW.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Residents are invited to the VFW Post #10054 for its Veterans Day Memorial, honoring all of those who have served.

Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day and amid the stir caused by a historic presidential election, residents are encouraged not to forget those who make the democratic process possible - the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. Putting aside personal safety and comfort, these brave individuals are the front line of defense for the American way of life, without whom the freedoms and liberties enjoyed by their fellow citizens would be in jeopardy.

In the town of Pahrump, locals will have two opportunities to commemorate the military holiday, starting with the Veterans Day observance at the Pahrump Veterans’ Memorial, hosted by the Pahrump Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee.

Attendees will be welcomed by emcee Greg Cardarelli of the advisory committee before the invocation, presentation of the colors and Pledge of Allegiance. Ann Horak is scheduled to sing the national anthem and the event will include guest speaker Tamie Pitman, Staff Sergeant, USMC. The Dog Tag ceremony will be conducted by representatives of the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard and the observance will wrap up with a benediction and closing remarks.

Following this, residents can head over to the Veterans Day Memorial at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post #10054.

Slated to begin at 11 a.m., the timing of the VFW’s ceremony is intended to honor a specific moment in time, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, when the Armistice signaling the looming end of World War I was signed in 1918.

“World War I - known at the time as ‘The Great War’ - officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919, in the Palace of Versailles outside the town of Versailles, France. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice, or temporary cessation of hostilities, between Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. For that reason, Nov. 11, 1918 is generally regarded as the end of ‘the war to end all wars’,” the Veterans Administration details.

“Veterans Day continues to be observed on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week on which it falls. The restoration of the observance of Veterans Day to Nov. 11 not only preserves the historical significance of the date, but helps focus attention on the importance of Veterans Day: a day of celebration to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the VA states.

The VFW’s Veterans Day Memorial will include remarks from post officials followed by a formal Flag Retirement Ceremony at 12 p.m. At 12:30 p.m., hot dogs will be served and everyone is invited.

