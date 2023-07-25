MISSING: Search called off for 78-year-old last seen at Pahrump dental clinic

The search for a missing 78-year-old has been called off following several days of looking for a Pahrump man last seen at a local business, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. John Thomas went missing at approximately 1 p.m., on Friday, July 21, , according to Sheriff Joe McGill, in the area of Affordable Family Dental on Dahlia Street in Pahrump.

Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Rescue crews comb the deserts of Pahrump in search of a missing 78-year-old man. Crews also utilized drones, search dogs, and a helicopter but were unable to locate him.

“Concerning his health history, it’s reported that he does have some cognitive decline and some dementia, but he is also 78 years-old,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times. “He lives with his wife, who dropped him off for a dental appointment. When she came back to get him, he had left.”

McGill also noted that the mutual-aid search response involved several area agencies and volunteers, who searched for several days looking for Thomas.

Those agencies included the sheriff’s office, Nye County Search and Rescue, Nye County Auxiliary units, Red Rock Search and Rescue, Las Vegas Metro, and private citizens, utilizing drones, search dogs, and a helicopter.

Challenging weather conditions

McGill said that the extremely harsh weather conditions are worrisome for both searchers and Thomas.

“The biggest concern in the case of our missing person is the heat,” McGill said. “Even though you may not have a heart issue, you can succumb to this heat and blistering sun from exhaustion and dehydration.”

House-to-house search

Though there was a reported sighting on Lola Lane and Wilson Road that same day, the search operation spanned the entire nearby desert area, abandoned structures, and yards in the area.

“We’re really doing everything we possibly can to find this individual,” McGill said on Saturday. “We were out from six o’clock yesterday evening, until 3 a.m., this morning, and we were back out again at 8 a.m., this morning and we’re still here right now.”

Thomas is a white man who was last seen wearing light grey trousers, a tan or brown shirt and glasses.

Those with any information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Nye County Sheriff’s Office at 775-751-7000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes