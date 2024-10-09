72°F
MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation fundraiser set for Saturday

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Members of the MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation are always looking for ways to raise awareness about the group's mission of supporting students who are aiming to further their education after high school.
Getty Images The Martin Luther King memorial in Washington, D.C.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 9, 2024 - 5:25 am
 

There are many things that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is known for but undoubtedly one of his greatest passions in life was education.

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character - that is the goal of true education.”

“The complete education gives one not only the power of concentration, but worthy objectives upon which to concentrate.”

“Our slogan must be learn, baby, learn, so that we can earn, baby, earn.”

These are just three famous quotes spoken or penned by the civil rights icon, whose legacy of education advocacy is being kept alive right here in the Pahrump Valley with the MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation.

Through various fundraising activities, this group is championing education by working to generate cash that is used to provide worthy local students with scholarships. It’s a straightforward cause but one that can have a profound impact on the lives of young adults aiming future academic endeavors. This weekend, residents can aid students in the pursuit of their dreams by taking part in the MLK Jr. Scholarship Foundation’s next big shindig, the Halo-Wings Fashion Show and Free Concert.

As its name implies, the Halo-Wings Fashion Show and Free Concert will include chic models displaying trendy attire, accessories and more from Sunflower Fashions, along with live entertainment by Saved by Grace and Kingdom Muzic Ministries. Attendees won’t have to worry about ending up hungry, either, with a lunch from Port of Subs set to be served. There will be several vendors on site, prizes up for grabs and an auction to entice event-goers with a variety of items.

The Halo-Wings Fashion Show and Free Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors open at 11 a.m., lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per person or $5 per child ages 3-9 and can be purchased at Fresh Image Salon or Sunflower Fashions, 1141 S. Hwy. 160, suites 5 and 7, located in the shopping plaza off Postal Drive.

For more information contact Dore’ Foskey at 775-513-1552 or email Christine Byrom at MLKPahrump@icloud.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

