73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Mobile vaccine units complete run in rural Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
May 28, 2021 - 7:21 am
 
Updated May 28, 2021 - 7:44 pm
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the ...
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The mobile vaccination unit dispensing the COVID-19 vaccine to rural and tribal areas stopped in Beatty on Tuesday, April 12, 2021.

Mobile Vaccination Units that were deployed around the state to reach the rural parts of Nevada have completed their run, the state reported on Wednesday.

The mobile units, that reached places such as Pahrump, Beattty, and other rural parts of Nye County and across the state, made their final run this week. The mobile units administered nearly 7,600 doses during their run.

“I am incredibly proud of the work that was done to coordinate the MVU clinics in Nevada. These clinics would not have been successful without the strong partnerships and collaborations of health care providers, community and emergency services, and volunteers across Nevada,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “As a result of these efforts, more Nevadans are now protected from COVID-19 and on behalf of the more than 3 million people who call Nevada home, I want to thank everyone involved in making this a success.”

The units launched in early April and spanned across the proceeding seven weeks. The weeks-long tour included 63 stops in 28 different towns, along with seven correctional facilities and two school-focused stops to increase access for the state’s rural, frontier and tribal communities.

The tour did have some hiccups along the way after issues surrounding the use of the one-shot Janssen vaccine led to a federal pause. The mobile units switched to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine during the federal pause.

After the pause was lifted for the Janssen vaccine, the mobile units began administering both vaccines, which allowed for people age 16 and older. The initial rollout with the Janssen vaccine, only allowed those age 18 and older to be vaccinated at a mobile unit.

In recent weeks, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for those 12 years of age and older.

The mobile units, which had a goal of expanding the administration of vaccines in the state’s rural zones, operated on a walk-in basis. Two visits to each area were made to account for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) sent the two mobile units to Nevada on April 5 to support equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable populations in rural and tribal areas, the state said in a release.

“The units were a collaborative effort staffed by registered nurses, vaccinators and vaccination preparers, pharmacy technicians, as well as registration, screening personnel and security from local communities,” the Nevada Health Response said in a release.

Information on COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination locations can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org or by calling 800-401-0946.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
Nye unemployment rate up slightly from March
Staff Report

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s April 2021 economic report, the unemployment rate in Nye County was 6.2% in April, down from 21.1% a year ago but up from 5.8% in March.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times A look inside the Pahrump Senior Center as shown in a 2017 phot ...
Senior Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times At second to left, CEO Robin Rose Yager of Roses Paradise Ho ...
Home health facility opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

In terms of home health care providers, a new agency has opened its doors this month, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and even a ‘Show and Shine’ event for area hot rod enthusiasts.

Getty Images In March 2021, Wells Fargo announced its goal to reach net-zero greenhouse gas em ...
Wells Fargo’s newest bond focuses on inclusion, climate
Staff Report

Wells Fargo announced Wednesday the issuance of an Inclusive Communities and Climate Bond, its first Sustainability Bond, which will fund projects and programs that support housing affordability, socioeconomic opportunity and renewable energy.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Lady Liberty, aka Pamela Morgan, and Dee Mounts, along with ...
Constitutional celebration in Pahrump sees strong turnout
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was a day that both Bruce Schoenberger and Richard Bushart had been looking forward to with much optimistic anticipation and after all was said and done, the two were far from disappointed.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at a 2020 Movies in th ...
Pahrump’s Movies in the Park kicks off this Saturday
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

School is out of session and the summer break is upon the families of Pahrump, and for those parents looking for some free family fun to occupy the kiddos this summer, there will be eight weekends worth of entertainment to enjoy during the town of Pahrump’s annual Movies in the Park.

Mail-in ballot in 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mail-in voting takes another step forward in Nevada
By Colton Lochhead Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Democrats’ bids to make mail-in ballots permanent and position Nevada as the first presidential nominating state took a key step forward Tuesday.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Rosemary Clarke eighth grade science teacher Robert Sorrell ...
Annual blood drive returns to Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Born with a condition known as Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, local youngster Michael Welch, aka “Super Mikey,” underwent countless hospital visits over the years for treatment of his condition.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County will be obtaining outside legal counsel to help d ...
Nye County looking into possible mask mandate lawsuit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past 14 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has given people plenty of fodder for argument but perhaps the most contentious aspect of the public health crisis has been the mask mandate, the requirement that residents don a face covering any time they are out and about and interacting with other members of the public.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School graduation coordinator Jennifer ...
Ceremony is set for Pahrump Class of 2021
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Valley High School Class of 2021 could be the largest in school history.