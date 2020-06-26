Moratorium on evictions scheduled to end Sept. 1

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed Emergency Directive 025, which will gradually lift the moratorium on evictions, but he also strongly urged landlords and tenants to work together and collaborate on repayment plans.

Getty Images

“It is just as imperative today as it was when I signed the original directive to allow Nevadans to stay home and stay safe as much as possible, while also providing clarity and a timeline in which rental obligations must be met,” Sisolak said. “I want to thank the attorney general’s office and the treasurer’s office for their assistance in this important work.”

Directive 025 lifts the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures imposed by Directive 008 in phases by allowing residential evictions and foreclosures to resume in full Sept. 1 for nonpayment of rents and no-cause evictions. Late fees or penalties for nonpayment of rent or mortgage payments may not be charged retroactively.

The directive reinstates residential summary evictions and unlawful detainer actions prior to Sept. 1 for certain causes other than nonpayment of rent. These caused-based actions do not include nonpayment of rent but include holdover tenants, tenants at will, waste, unlawful business, nuisance, violations of controlled substance laws and violations of lease conditions other than nonpayment of rent.

For commercial tenancies and mortgages, landlords and lenders again can charge late fees, initiate lockouts or start eviction actions for nonpayment of rent or foreclosure proceedings beginning July 1.

“Now that our state has begun to reopen, I support Governor Sisolak’s new directive and encourage landlords and tenants to work together to enter into repayment agreements as Directive 025 is phased in,” Attorney General Aaron Ford said. “I’m proud of all of the work my Bureau of Consumer Protection has done to help Nevadans with eviction issues and am especially grateful to my Consumer Counsel Mark Krueger for his tireless efforts.

“We will continue to take complaints and have drafted flyers to assist tenants and landlords with the governor’s new directive.”

Directive 025 is a result of collaboration between the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office working with various stakeholders, including the Nevada Realtor Association, the Nevada State Apartment Association, Legal Aid of Southern Nevada, Washoe Legal Services, Culinary Union 226 and the Nevada Supreme Court, among others.

Additionally, the state treasurer’s office is working on coordinating a statewide rental assistance program to help residential and commercial tenants, with the goal of having the residential program up and running by mid-July and the commercial program shortly thereafter.

The program will be funded with $50 million of federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, with $30 million earmarked for residential rental assistance and $20 million set aside for the commercial rental relief program.

“We understand that significant action is needed so that Nevadans can remain in their homes and businesses can stay open,” said Treasurer Zach Conine. “These programs will provide much needed assistance to renters, businesses, non-profits and landlords throughout the state.”